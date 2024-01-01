Donate to Operation Back 2 School.

Compassion Katy, alongside Katy ISD and Title 1 Elementary school counselors, is actively registering economically disadvantaged children in 18 Title 1 elementary schools. With 10,500 elementary students eligible for free or reduced meals, many families struggle to secure the basic needs of living in our community. Together, we bring our attention, resources, and presence to provide value to the lives of under-resourced children by ensuring that each child commences the academic year dressed for success. By providing basic school supplies we not only alleviate the financial strain on families but also pave the way for enhanced learning opportunities, dignity, and hope for a future.

Any and every donation helps. Every $50 equips a child with a backpack and essential school supplies. Last year, 2,300 backpacks were distributed. Our goal this year is to distribute 3,000 backpacks. Together we can impact our community and help our neighbors in need.





Compassionkaty.org/ob2s