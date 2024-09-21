Logo
APEX Pickleball Social 9/21 at Billie Jean King Tennis Center Long

1040 Park Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA

You're invited to join APEX for a Pickleball Social!


Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Time: 5 - 8 pm

Location: Billie Jean King Tennis Center, 1040 Park Ave, Long Beach, CA


What to expect:

- Four reserved courts

- Hosted snacks and drinks (please enjoy in the bleacher area only, no food or non-water drinks allowed on the court)

- We will have some pickleball equipment, but it's best to bring your own.


Parking:

- Available to the south of the courts

- Street parking also available on the east and west sides of the facility


RSVP: $5

