APEX Pickleball Social 9/21 at Billie Jean King Tennis Center Long

You're invited to join APEX for a Pickleball Social!
Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time: 5 - 8 pm
Location: Billie Jean King Tennis Center, 1040 Park Ave, Long Beach, CA
What to expect:
- Four reserved courts
- Hosted snacks and drinks (please enjoy in the bleacher area only, no food or non-water drinks allowed on the court)
- We will have some pickleball equipment, but it's best to bring your own.
Parking:
- Available to the south of the courts
- Street parking also available on the east and west sides of the facility
RSVP: $5