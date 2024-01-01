OTB101 at Millican Reserve, Saturday 4/20 2PM

OTB 101 will be offered at the Millican ReserveRace venue on Saturday, April 20th at 2PM.

OTB101 is needed to become a Level 2 Coach.





You must be registered as a coach in PitZone, with NICA membership fee paid and NICA participant waiver signed. The cost of the course is $25, which covers the Field Guide you will receive upon successful completion of the course. A Certificate of Completion will be uploaded into PitZone.





IMPORTANT: it is strongly recommended, prior to this in-person training, log into Pitzone and complete the online portion of On-the-Bike Skills 101: Classroom.





Location:

Millican Reserve: 19851 Farm to Market Rd 2154, College Station, TX 77845

Meet near the NICA volunteer tent.

Venue location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/tf44HvgHXbMWg1DdA





Bring all your riding gear and bike. We will be standing for much of the session so wear something comfortable.

Bring flat pedals and comfortable shoes if you have that option.





The skills instruction will be approximately 3.5 hours beginning promptly at 2PM. Bring water and a snack.

The class will be led by Texas League Coach Supporter, Lynnette Wood.





To reserve your spot, please sign up here on Zeffy.

Remember that space is limited and reservations in OTB 101 and OTB 201 are on a first come, first served basis.

Please email [email protected] with any questions.