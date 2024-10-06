Flying Hawaiian Foundation Silent Auction 2024

The Flying Hawaiian Foundation honors the legacy of J. Kimo Keiter-Charles





Kimo passed away in 2020 at 38 years old from complications due to Pancreatic & Liver Cancer treatments





Kimo was a special person on and off the basketball court. Kimo was fun loving, an ambassador of Aloha, and he loved the Big Island.





Kimo played for the UH-Hilo Vulcans Men's Basketball Team from ‘01-‘05, in ‘03 and ‘05 the program qualified for the NCAA tournament.





At Hilo High School Kimo was an all-state selection guiding Hilo High to the 2000 Boys basketball State Championship. He also excelled in Volleyball and Track and Field.





Kimo loved to hunt, fish, dive, and spend time in nature. He was a great friend, husband, teammate, and community member.





Carrying on Kimo’s Legacy The Flying Hawaiian Foundation supports the Big Island community. Specifically Supporting UH Hilo Athletic Programs, youth athletic and academic programs, and conservation of the Big Islands Natural Resources:

Auction Runs Tuesday May 28th 12pm-Friday May 31st 2pm

Auction Items: