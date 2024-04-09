2024 4th Annual GWC Golf Tournament Sponsorship

Golf tournament sponsorships make the event possible while also supporting the wrestlers of the Grizzly Wrestling Club. Our program promotes advanced year round training and mentoring to build champions on and off the mat through the worlds oldest and greatest sport. We are a first-class wrestling program in the Chesapeake area, with a deep and experienced coaching staff. Our goals are to be the best high school wrestling program in the state of Virginia, win championships and do it the right way. The expenses for a season are great, and we rely on generous donations, such as yours, to make it possible for our athletes to participate. We thank you for your consideration.





