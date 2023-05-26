Tent/Cabin ICCH Cultivating Mercy Family Camp 2023





Come join our exclusive camp experience for the whole family filled with Inspiration, Adventure, Relaxation & Fun; all in one camp!





Covered by trees in the gorgeous coastal range of northern Oregon, Camp Cedar Ridge is a year-round facility located about 45 minutes from Portland, in Vernonia, Oregon. During your stay at Camp Cedar Ridge, you will very likely see deer, elk, eagles, great blue herons, foxes and coyotes.





When:

Memorial Day Weekend May 26-29, 2023





Where:

Camp Cedar Ridge - Vernonia OR (40 minutes drive from ICCH)

18062 Keasey Rd, Vernonia, OR 97064

https://campcedarridgeor.org/





Family Accommodations:





Update: Cabins and tents are sold out. Please see the other options





There is a limited number of cabins and canvas tents on site (details below). To reserve please send an email to [email protected].

(#4) Family Glamping Tent: Canvas tents (12ft X 16ft). Tent has 4 sets of bunk beds & accommodates up to 8 people. Nearby restrooms and bathhouse. Price is $175 for adults, $90 for children (12-5), Under 5 yrs old are free.

(#5) Family Cabin: Cabin (no electricity). Cabin has 4 sets of bunk beds & accommodates up to 8 people. Nearby restrooms and bathhouse. Price is $200 for adults, $100 for children (12-5), Under 5 yrs old are free.





Other Separate Quarters Accommodations:

There are other options for accommodations. Please check https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/6c01c7ef-368a-4365-8c96-a0eda8a7c51e for details.





Pricing & Registration:

Current pricing is for the EARLY BIRD special that ends on Sunday, February 5th at midnight! Pricing will go up by 5% on the first Sunday of each month (Mar 5th & Apr 2nd & May 7th). Final registration will close on Sunday, May 7th! An informational email will be sent out to all camp attendees the week after registration closes in May with full camp details, how/what to pack and prepare, program schedules and expected guest speakers.





Cuisine:

Alhamdulillah a variety of HALAL food options will be provided by the camp hosts for breakfast, lunch and dinner everyday. ICCH is working closely with the camp hosts to ensure our dietary needs are met inshallah.





Amenities:

Pool (separate men & women times)

300 foot Slip & Slide (separate men & women times)

3 bball courts

Open field

Covered shelter

Meeting room

Picnic area

Kitchen/dining hall

Amphitheater w/ stage

2 fire-pits

Trails & river on property

Educational Program:

In the works! Please stay tuned for details of a mesmerizing educational and spiritual program by renowned guest speakers.





Activities:

Social Program Schedule

Ice breaker games

Scavenger hunt

Team building challenges

Trivia competitions

Basketball tournament

Soccer tournament

Skits competition

Field games

Campfires

Financial Aid:

We have limited number of discounted options for anyone interested who needs financial assistance. Please contact [email protected] for more details.





Cancellations:

All sales are finals due to camp facility reservations and regulations.