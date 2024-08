Here is more information ...Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary with the Arkansas Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Maumelle raffle event. It's an event like no other, and we want you to be there!





1st prize: $24 gift card

2nd prize: Motorcycle gear

3rd prize: $50 gift card

The drawing will be held live via Facebook (Buffalo Soldiers MC - Arkansas Post) at 1:00pm CST Saturday, June 15, 2024.