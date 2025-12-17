Special Services Detachment

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Special Services Detachment

About this shop

30th 22nd MUE Reunion

Postage item
Postage
$25

Must add postage if you want it mailed out before reunion.

If your order is to be shipped prior to the reunion. please include mailing details.

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Postage for 3 to 6 hoodies item
Postage for 3 to 6 hoodies
$32

Must add postage if you want it mailed out before reunion.

If your order is to be shipped prior to the reunion. please include mailing details.

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Hoodie-Small item
Hoodie-Small
$40

Ethical and sustainable Black Hoodie. Available in S and one-color Black.

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Hoodie-Medium item
Hoodie-Medium
$40

Ethical and sustainable Black Hoodie. Available in M and one-colors Black.

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Hoodie-Large item
Hoodie-Large
$40

Ethical and sustainable Black Hoodie. Available in L and one-colors Black.

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Hoodie- X-large item
Hoodie- X-large
$40

Ethical and sustainable Black Hoodie. Available in X-L and one-colors Black.

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Hoodie 2XL item
Hoodie 2XL
$46

Great cap. Available in three sizes 2XL and one- colors Black.

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Hoodie 3XL item
Hoodie 3XL
$46

Great cap. Available in three sizes 3XL and one- colors Black.

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Hoodie 4XL item
Hoodie 4XL
$49

Great cap. Available in three sizes 4XL and one- colors Black.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!