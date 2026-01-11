Holy Trinity Orthodox Church

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Holy Trinity Orthodox Church

About this event

30th Anniversary

231 E Cordova Rd

Santa Fe, NM 87505, USA

🍳 Sat. Morning Brunch & Q&A with Met. Saba
Pay what you can

Please register so we know how many to expect.

Following Soul Saturday Liturgy, we will gather in our parish hall for brunch and time to ask Metropolitan Saba questions.

🍲 Sat. Evening Celebration Dinner & Choir Concert
$50

On the evening of Sat. May 30 from 7-9pm, we will gather for a celebration dinner at the Hilton Santa Fe Historic Plaza Hotel. This is a ticket for ages 13 and above.

🍲 KIDS 6-12yrs - Sat. Evening Celebration Dinner
$25

This is a ticket for children ages 6-12. - On the evening of Sat. May 30 from 7-9pm, we will gather for a celebration dinner at the Hilton Santa Fe Historic Plaza Hotel.

🍲 KIDS 5 & UNDER - Sat. Evening Celebration Dinner
Pay what you can

This is a ticket for children ages 5 and under. - On the evening of Sat. May 30 from 7-9pm, we will gather for a celebration dinner at the Hilton Santa Fe Historic Plaza Hotel.

🥙 Sun. Afternoon Patronal Feast Day Meal
Pay what you can

Please register so we know how many to expect.

Following Sunday Liturgy we will celebrate our patronal feast day of Pentecost with a cookout

LIMITED EDITION ☕️ Holy Trinity commemorative mug
$30

Handmade in the USA, this beautiful ceramic mug bears the Holy Trinity logo. A keepsake for your collection, or a gift for someone you love! We only have so many, so when they're gone, they're gone! Limit 5 per purchase.

🏠 Help pay down the mortgage EARLY!
Pay what you can

We have 4 years to go before our mortgage balloons! We'd rather not wait that long. Help us reach our goal of $160k so we can free up those funds to send kids to camp, support seminarians, and continue to welcome seekers.

🎁 Gift tickets for others
Pay what you can

Not everyone can afford to attend. This gift will help everyone join us who wants to. May your gift be blessed!

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