30th Anniversary

About this event
Please register so we know how many to expect.
Following Soul Saturday Liturgy, we will gather in our parish hall for brunch and time to ask Metropolitan Saba questions.
On the evening of Sat. May 30 from 7-9pm, we will gather for a celebration dinner at the Hilton Santa Fe Historic Plaza Hotel. This is a ticket for ages 13 and above.
This is a ticket for children ages 6-12. - On the evening of Sat. May 30 from 7-9pm, we will gather for a celebration dinner at the Hilton Santa Fe Historic Plaza Hotel.
This is a ticket for children ages 5 and under. - On the evening of Sat. May 30 from 7-9pm, we will gather for a celebration dinner at the Hilton Santa Fe Historic Plaza Hotel.
Please register so we know how many to expect.
Following Sunday Liturgy we will celebrate our patronal feast day of Pentecost with a cookout
Handmade in the USA, this beautiful ceramic mug bears the Holy Trinity logo. A keepsake for your collection, or a gift for someone you love! We only have so many, so when they're gone, they're gone! Limit 5 per purchase.
We have 4 years to go before our mortgage balloons! We'd rather not wait that long. Help us reach our goal of $160k so we can free up those funds to send kids to camp, support seminarians, and continue to welcome seekers.
Not everyone can afford to attend. This gift will help everyone join us who wants to. May your gift be blessed!
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