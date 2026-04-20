30th Anniversary | Community Baby Shower

About this event
Includes: Diapers, wipes, baby bottle, and an affordable diaper bag
Support a new mom with the essentials she needs for her baby’s first few weeks. This bundle helps ease the transition into motherhood with everyday basics.
Includes: Diapers, wipes, mittens, socks, bottles, and a diaper bag
This bundle provides reliable, everyday essentials to help moms feel prepared and supported as they care for their newborn.
Includes: Diapers, wipes, mittens, socks, ointment, bibs, hats, bottles, and a diaper bag:
A comprehensive bundle designed to give new moms a strong start—offering thoughtful essentials that support both comfort and confidence in those early days.
$
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