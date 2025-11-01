30th Anniversary Emerald Essence Luncheon Silent Auction

"The Sugar Shack" Print by Ernie Barnes (unframed). Ernie Barnes reflects: “The experience that placed this image in my mind occurred when I was around 13 or 14. I snuck into a rhythm and blues concert (at the Durham Armory in North Carolina) and saw people moving on the dance floor with raw passion.





In later years, when I became a man, music and dancing were an integral part of my identity. As a professional athlete, I was able to move about the country and explore every dive I could find and there was always a Sugar Shack.” (Valued at $350)





Image size: 24.4 in. x 32.50 in.

Paper size: 27.4 in. x 35.50 in.