30th Anniversary Emerald Essence Luncheon Silent Auction

2301 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA
Starting bid
David Yurman Albion Diamond Pendant Necklace 18k Yellow Gold & .925 Sterling Silver.
Beautiful necklace from famed designer David Yurman. The necklace is crafted in 18k yellow gold and .925 sterling silver, the design from the Albion collection features earth mined natural diamonds. Twenty two in total, these diamonds are white in color and show Vs clarity. There are approximately 0.30 carat set in the pendant. The necklace measures 17" in length and highlights Yurman's box design on the sterling silver chain link as well as the cable pattern on the pendant. The bale and border of the pendant show the 18k yellow gold finish, contrasting beautifully with the silver color of the necklace. The necklace weighs 18.3 grams.
Yurman sells the necklace for $1,750
Donated by
ROC Diamonds & Fine Jewelry
36 NE 1st #136
Miami FL 33132
Starting bid
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Luxury Guitar Basket with Deluxe One Night Hotel Accommodations and Fine Dining Experience for Two at one of their four premier restaurants. (Valued at $1,500)
Starting bid
"Miss Bessie" LimeLight Collection Purse - The lady we all wish we had keeping us in line. Miss Bessie has a reputation of being stern and savvy enough to make do with little. Inspired by the steadfastness of women who take pride in expressing themselves with succumbling to the ebb and flow of fashion fads and trends, this clutch is a timeless representation of her grace and sophistication. Simply yet stunning. Offering plenty of room for your phone, cards, cash and lipstick, Miss Bessie holds it together like she always does. Equip yourself with a mini purse roomy enough to store everything you'd typically carry along for a night out. Meticulously handcrafted and delicately enclosed in a luxurious LimeLight velvet/satin duster pouch. Valued at $300
Starting bid
"Queenie" LimeLight Collection Purse - The lady with a golden crown of her own. Astoundingly aristrocratic, this clutch purse is lavishly bejeweled with royal purple bedazzlement an adorned with a golden crown. Inspired by monarch rule, this clutch is truly fit for a queen. She's the only breathing artifact who knows how to turn pain into power. Now's your chance to reign and grace them with your presence. Meticulously handcrafted and delicately enclosed in a luxurious LimeLight velvet/satin duster pouch. Valued at $300
Starting bid
"Exquisite Pride and Joy" LimeLight Collection Purse - This elaborately embellished handmade clutch purse has what it takes to stylishly supplement your looks with uniqueness, immense brillliance and a pop of bright colors. Featuring a rhinestone-encrusted snap lock closure that reveals a domed interior and fitted with a detachable chain strap, this mini formal bag is perfect for toting around just the essentials and it can be carried in hand or worn over the shoulder as desired. No longer necessary to chase rainbows when you can just carry your own. Meticulously handmade and packaged in a luxurious velvet/satin duster pouch." Valued at $300
Starting bid
Take a well-deserved pause with this luxurious Self-Care Basket, thoughtfully curated to help you unwind, recharge, and find your calm. This indulgent collection includes: Yoga Mat | Set of Harmony Yoga Blocks | Muscle Roller | 12" Pilates Toning Ring | Refresh and use the studded bling 25 oz. insulated Journey Water Bottle Aroma Therapy Diffuser, which contains 6 essential oils | Wine Tumbler | Bottle of Red and White Wine | 2 Bottle Insulated Wine Chiller equipped with branded opener, cheese cutter and board, Flowered lined pages NOTES Journal to reflect | Lavender Fields Bath Bombs | Set of 2 Pumice Foot Stones | 100 Relax & Radiate Crate Conversation Starter Card Set $200.00 Massage Envy Gift Card $100 Visa Gift Card, $60 Pedicure Gift Card $50 Self Care Spa Finder Gift Card (Donated by the Health & Human Services Facet. Valued at $750)
Starting bid
Gianni Versace Coverlette for King-Sized bed and Two (2) King Pillowcase Covers (Valued at $600)
Starting bid
"Nana" (which is a designation alotted to a person who is seen as noble. It means Queen/King/Royal. Masterfully painted by Guyanese-American painter Dionne Polite whose work is deeply influenced by her Caribbean roots and personal life experiences. Her work explores identity, ancestral pride, and collective memory. Dionne's artistic journey took on new depth in 2019, after her father was diagnosed with dementia. What began as a series of therapeutic sketches soon evolved into CCC: Culture and Creativity on Canvas. This 24"x36" original famed piece is acrylic on canvas. Valued at $1,500.00
Starting bid
"VEILED" - Hand Sculpture by Artist George Gadson, The Gadson Studio. This mixed media artwork depicts a sculptural wall piece of a serene, contemplative face rendered in a rich metallic gold finish. The figure’s eyes are closed, suggesting calmness, inner reflection, or spiritual meditation. The head is adorned with an elaborate headdress from a clay pot, a fan-shaped halo or radiating shell form that extends outward in symmetrical ripples, crowned with circular wire elements and a central orb that evoke both regality and divine symbolism. The crown’s detailed wirework and central sphere add a sense of sacred geometry, while the delicate mesh veil draped across the face introduces a tactile and mysterious quality, blending strength with fragility. The metallic sheen throughout — shifting between gold and bronze tones — conveys timelessness and reverence, reminiscent of classical or Afro-centric interpretations of royalty, deity, or ancestral presence.
Starting bid
"The Sugar Shack" Print by Ernie Barnes (unframed). Ernie Barnes reflects: “The experience that placed this image in my mind occurred when I was around 13 or 14. I snuck into a rhythm and blues concert (at the Durham Armory in North Carolina) and saw people moving on the dance floor with raw passion.
In later years, when I became a man, music and dancing were an integral part of my identity. As a professional athlete, I was able to move about the country and explore every dive I could find and there was always a Sugar Shack.” (Valued at $350)
Image size: 24.4 in. x 32.50 in.
Paper size: 27.4 in. x 35.50 in.
Starting bid
CHILDREN/SIBLINGS SESSION Because childhood goes by fast—but art can hold onto what matters. Session includes: Up to 1 hour of relaxed studio time with Jérôme Scullino ; A 12x12” handcrafted black-and-white fine art portrait. For families with up to 4 children (ages 1+). (Valued at $1,500)
Starting bid
FAMILY PORTRAIT SESSION to include: A 1-hour private studio session with Jérôme Scullino, a 12x12” handcrafted black-and-white fine art portrait. For families with up to 4 children (ages 1+). Valued at $1,500
Starting bid
Los Establos Boutique Resort, Panama: Enjoy 7-10 Nights of Luxurious Scenic Accommodations for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy). Los Establos Boutique Report, Boquete, Panama is an Award winning 5-star boutique Inn boasting magnificent gardens, adventure walks, and breathtaking views. Included are daily adventures options with choices of Zip-Lining through Rainforest, Rum Tasting Tour, Coffee Plantation Tour, River Rafting on the Chiriqui River, Hiking tot the Lost Waterfalls, Spa Treatments and more. included ADULTS/FAMILY (12+). Airfare and Nightly $165 per person/per night Resort Fee NOT INCLUDED. (Valued at $4,350)
Starting bid
The Club Barbados: Enjoy 7-10 Nights of One Bedroom Suite Accommodations for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy). The Club Barbados is the ideal Adult-Only Caribbean vacation destination for those seeking a fantastic location, intimate setting, and service excellence. Located on the highly sought after west coast of Barbados, The Club Barbados offers colorful gardens, cozy walkways, 3-tier freshwater pool, tennis court, spa and fitness center. ADULTS ONLY. Airfare and Nightly $150 per person/per night Resort Fee NOT INCLUDED. (Valued at $3,225)
Starting bid
The Verandah, Antigua - Enjoy 7 - 10 Nights of Waterview Suite Accommodations for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy). The Verandah Antigua is an eco-friendly Caribbean beachfront resort with two spectacular white-sand beaches, five pools, nature tails to historic Devil's Bridge, four restaurants, pickleball courts, a fitness center, non-motorized water sports, mini golf, and the world-class Tranquility Body & Soul Spa. Perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway, or just looking to escape and explore a new destination. ADULTS ONLY. Airfare and Nightly $160 per person/per night Resort Fee NOT INCLUDED. (Valued at $4,200)
Starting bid
St. James's Club & Villas, Antigua - Enjoy 7 - 10 Nights of Premium Accommodations for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy). Escape to a private 100-acre peninsula on Antigua's southeast coast. Enjoy clear turquoise waters, two stunning beaches six pools, four restaurants, water sports, pickleball courts, a fitness center, kids' activities, spas, and nightly entertainment. St. James' Club promises unforgettable island memories. FAMILY FRIENDLY. Airfare and Nightly $150 per person/per night Resort Fee NOT INCLUDED. (Valued at $3,600)
Starting bid
Choose between 5 world class destinations: Tuscany, Bali, Thailand, Paris, and Greece. (Valued at $3,750
Starting bid
Luxury Mexico Resort 5-night stay in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Penasco or Acapulco for Two
Starting bid
“Taste the World” Premium Wine, Cheese & Gourmet Treats Basket
Indulge in a global tasting experience with this luxurious gourmet basket curated for wine lovers and food enthusiasts alike. Taste the World brings together fine wines, artisan cheeses, decadent chocolates, savory accompaniments, and an elegant dining gift card for the ultimate culinary journey right from home.
Basket Includes:
$100 Eddie V’s Gift Card for an upscale fine dining experience, Five (5) bottles of premium Cooper’s Hawk wines- a curated mix of red, white, and bubbly
Six-bottle padded, insulated wine carrier tote for stylish travel or storage, Stainless steel wine bottle stoppers for preserving freshness, XL Bamboo Charcuterie Board set with serving utensils (perfect for entertaining), Wisconsin Cheese Company ultimate cheese & sausage assortment with crackers, pretzels & mustard, Harry & David 100% Arabica flavored ground coffee,
Harry & David milk chocolate truffles, Additional fine assorted chocolates, Moose Munch Premium Popcorn.
Beautifully arranged in an elegant wicker backet, this showpiece is as practical as it is impressive - ready to be repurposed for stylish home decor or future entertaining.
Perfect for a cozy evening in, a romantic date night, or an elevated gathering with friends. This basket delivers a passport of flavor, elegance, and indulgence in every bite.
Starting bid
"Enviro Creative Foursome Golf Tournament" Package at the 2nd Annual Destination Herf Charity Golf Classic, on Friday, January 16, 2026 at the Pembroke Lakes Golf Course,1050 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines. Tee Time at 8:00 AM. (Valued at $750)
Starting bid
MIAMI DOLPHINS FAN PACK - Miami Dolphins vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game - Sunday, December 28, 2025, 1:00 PM Kickoff at the Hard Rock Stadium Two (2) 100 Level (Row 5) Tickets One (1) Parking Pass Cheer the Miami Dolphins onto victory against vs our state rivals Tampa Bay Buccaneers Games on December 28, 2025 @ Hard Rock Stadium. Tickets will be sent digitally to the winner. (Valued at $800)
Starting bid
"Mocktail Mixology Magic" Gift Basket - $100.00 Cheesecake Factory Gift Card, $100.00 Regal Movie Gift Card, $100.00 Amazon Gift Card, Monkkino 3 Tier Glass Rimmer Cocktail Shaker Set - Cocktail Essential Deck Beautifully Illustrated "The Mocktail Club Classic Recipes (and New Favorites) without the Booze Book: The Art of Mixology: Classic Cocktails and Curious Concoctions Use the ice bucket to chill your drinks for great celebrations ahead. Box of 6 Margarita Mixers (Valued at $450)
Starting bid
"Warm & Cozy Pamper Me" Basket: $150.00 Gift Card, $100.00 Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Gift Card, $60 Pedicure Gift Card, Bundle up with the Blanket, Two (2) Pair Aloe Socks | Two (2) Pair Beauty by Earth Exfoliating Gloves | Sadoer Plant Facial Mask | Bar of Oatmeal Soap | Headband | Scrunchies, Slippers, Spa Socks, 350 ml Travel Tumbler | Water Bottle Umi Lined Journal and Pen | Cozy Robe | Cala Sweet Dreams Sleep Mask (Valued at $525)
Starting bid
Milano’s Jewelers Vintage white 14 karat pear-shaped ring cluster with 8 round shaped diamonds of I2 clarity and H/I color, finger size 5.75. (Retail price of $1,800)
Starting bid
"Pineapple Beach Club, Antigua" - Enjoy 7 - 10 Nights of Oceanview Accommodations for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy). Pineapple Beach Club Antigua is perfect for those seeking a romantic getaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua as recommended by our International Trends and Services Facet. A spectacular quarter-mile white sand beach, three freshwater swimming pools, colorful accommodations nestled amidst lush tropical gardens, four dining options, pickleball courts, spa, a fitness center, excursions and more. ADULTS ONLY. Airfare and Nightly $150 per person/per night Resort Fee NOT INCLUDED. (Valued at $3,150)
Starting bid
"Be Empowered" Gift Basket - Thrive where you're planted and plan to feed your Mind, Body, and Soul. One (1) Registration to the 15th Annual Women of Color Empowerment Conference, September 11-13, 2026, at the Marriott Harbor Beach Hotel. Ignite Your Confidence and Become a Force with Sara Jakes Robert's book" POWER MOVES" accompanied with an uplifting bookmark to keep your place. Journal your thoughts and progress in the beautiful flowered lined pages leather bound journal. Favorites YOGI Tea Organic Sampler Gift Box - Assorted Delicious Wellness Teas - 9 Herbal, Green & Black Teas - Tea Gift Set & Variety Pack (45 Tea Bags) Teal colored "You are an AMAZING WOMEN" microwave safe coffee mug with a package of Homestead Honey NATIVE Wildflower Honey Sticks Enjoy the Spa Life Invigorating Foot Socks - Wear sock like masks to revitalize and moisturize your feet Box of 100 Mindful Prompts for Self-Care & Stress Relief Box of Positive Affirmation Cards Paul Lewin 500-piece vibrant and beautiful imagery "EJIRO" jigsaw puzzle for Adults and Youth. Will make for an engaging and fun activity for the entire family or a Girlfriends Gathering to enjoy together. NSU (Nova Southeastern University) embossed leather portfolio, padfolio and pen, and keychain. Black Leather Tote Bag with shoulder straps and makeup pouch and pockets inside. Take one of your two "Just Breathe" kleenex packets with you. Repurpose the beautiful wicker basket with handles. (Valued at $550)
Starting bid
"STEM Ready For Adventure" Basket - Experience the impact of our Services To Youth programming and equip a youth to be STEM Ready For Adventure. Load the ToyBox 3D Printer with the array of Printer Food to make magic. Explore with the Headphone Building STEM Kit and Robotic Snake STEM Kit. Be inspired by the Two (2) Hardcover Books: "I CAN DO HARD THINGS: Mindful Affirmations For Kids" 'Stay Curious And Keep Exploring: 50 Amazing, Bubbly, and Creative Science Experiments to Do with the Whole Family". Enrichment Galore. Use the Two (2) $100 Amazon Gifts Cards to grab more STEM resources. You are Empowered. (Valued at $600)
Starting bid
"We Love The Arts" Limited Edition Framed Leroy Campbell "The Journey" - Perfect conversation piece for your wall - Leroy Campbell's signed and numbered giclee print, "The Journey", connecting our past to present. The idea that "you can't move forward until you receive the lessons of the past. All aboard. Image size 18 1/2"H x 13 1/2"W. Framed 27 1/4"H x 23 1/4" W Certificate of Authenticity included. (Valued at $875)
