30th Anniversary Pearl Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Top presenting sponsor of Live Band Entertainment
On-stage verbal recognition
Mainstage Projection Screen
Full Page Digital Ad
1 Full Raffle Sheet
10 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. HFEE does not and cannot provide specific tax advice. We recommend consulting with a tax advisor who can provide guidance regarding your personal situation.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
Step and Repeat Sponsor
Step and Repeat Logo
Full Page in Digital Ad
1/2 Raffle Sheet
4 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. HFEE does not and cannot provide specific tax advice. We recommend consulting with a tax advisor who can provide guidance regarding your personal situation.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
Hor D'oeuvres Sponsor
Logo on Napkins
Full Page in Digital Ad
1 Full Raffle Sheet
4 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$5,700 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
Cocktail Hour Sponsor
Signature Libation
Signage by Bar Area
Full Page in Digital Ad
1 Full Raffle Sheet
4 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$5,700 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
Décor & Ambiance Sponsor
Signage on Table
Full Page in Digital Ad
1 Full Raffle Sheet
4 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$5,700 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
Dessert Table Sponsor
Signage by Dessert Table
Full Page in Digital Ad
1/2 Raffle Sheet
4 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$4,200 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
Auction Paddle Sponsor
Custom Logo on Paddles
Full Page in Digital Ad
1/2 Raffle Sheet
4 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$4,200 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
Photobooth Sponsor
Signage of Logo by the Photobooth
Full Page in Digital Ad
1/2 Raffle Sheet
2 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$3,600 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
Lighting Sponsor
Hologram Logo Dance Floor
Full Page in Digital Ad
1/2 Raffle Sheet
2 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$3,100 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
Balloon Garland Sponsor
Custom Logo on Balloons
Full Page in Digital Ad
1/2 Raffle Sheet
2 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$3,100 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
Favor Sponsor
Shell-Covered Chocolates with Logo Sticker
Full Page in Digital Ad
1/2 Raffle Sheet
2 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$3,100 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
Event Photographer Sponsor
Photographer Weblink sent with sponsor name
Full Page in Digital Ad
1/2 Raffle Sheet
2 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$2,600 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
Ballroom Lighting Sponsor
Signage by Ballroom Entrance
Full Page in Digital Ad
1/2 Raffle Sheet
2 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$2,100 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
Valet Sponsor
Signage by Valet Stand
Full Page in Digital Ad
1/2 Raffle Sheet
2 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$2,100 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
Audiovisual Sponsor
Signage by Band
Full Page in Digital Ad
1/2 Raffle Sheet
2 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$2,100 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
Raffle Table Sponsor
Signage by Raffle Table
Full Page in Digital Ad
1/2 Raffle Sheet
2 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$2,100 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
Young Musician Sponsor
Signage by Jazz Band during Cocktail Hour
Full Page in Digital Ad
1/2 Raffle Sheet
2 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$2,100 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
Registration Check in Sponsor
Signage by Coat Check / Registration
Full Page in Digital Ad
1/2 Raffle Sheet
2 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$2,100 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
Full Page Family Ad
Gala Magazine Exposure
1/2 Page Family Ad
Gala Magazine Exposure
VIP Experience
Full Page in Digital Ad
1 Full Raffle Sheet
10 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$3,500 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
VIP Experience
Full Page in Digital Ad
1 Full Raffle Sheet
10 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$3,500 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
VIP Experience
Full Page in Digital Ad
1 Full Raffle Sheet
10 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$3,500 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
VIP Experience
Full Page in Digital Ad
1 Full Raffle Sheet
10 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$3,500 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
VIP Experience
Full Page in Digital Ad
1 Full Raffle Sheet
10 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$3,500 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
VIP Experience
Full Page in Digital Ad
1 Full Raffle Sheet
10 Gala Tickets
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$3,500 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$100 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $350 includes goods and services valued at $200. $150 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
$150 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.
PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!