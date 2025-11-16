Holmdel Foundation For Educational Excellence

Hosted by

Holmdel Foundation For Educational Excellence

About this event

30th Anniversary Pearl Gala

2000 Lowther Dr

Eatontown, NJ 07724, USA

MAINSTAGE PEARL PRESENTING SPONSOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Top presenting sponsor of Live Band Entertainment


On-stage verbal recognition

Mainstage Projection Screen

Full Page Digital Ad

1 Full Raffle Sheet

10 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. HFEE does not and cannot provide specific tax advice. We recommend consulting with a tax advisor who can provide guidance regarding your personal situation.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]


PEARL MOMENT SPONSOR
$6,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Step and Repeat Sponsor

Step and Repeat Logo

Full Page in Digital Ad

1/2 Raffle Sheet

4 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. HFEE does not and cannot provide specific tax advice. We recommend consulting with a tax advisor who can provide guidance regarding your personal situation.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

PEARL BITES SPONSOR
$6,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Hor D'oeuvres Sponsor

Logo on Napkins

Full Page in Digital Ad

1 Full Raffle Sheet

4 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$5,700 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

CHAMPAGNE PEARL SPONSOR
$6,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Cocktail Hour Sponsor

Signature Libation

Signage by Bar Area

Full Page in Digital Ad

1 Full Raffle Sheet

4 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$5,700 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

PEARL BLOOM SPONSOR
$6,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Décor & Ambiance Sponsor

Signage on Table

Full Page in Digital Ad

1 Full Raffle Sheet

4 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$5,700 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]


SWEET PEARL SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Dessert Table Sponsor

Signage by Dessert Table

Full Page in Digital Ad

1/2 Raffle Sheet

4 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$4,200 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

PEARL PADDLE SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Auction Paddle Sponsor

Custom Logo on Paddles

Full Page in Digital Ad

1/2 Raffle Sheet

4 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$4,200 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

MOTHER OF PEARL SPONSOR
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Photobooth Sponsor

Signage of Logo by the Photobooth

Full Page in Digital Ad

1/2 Raffle Sheet

2 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$3,600 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

PEARL GLOW SPONSOR
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Lighting Sponsor

Hologram Logo Dance Floor

Full Page in Digital Ad

1/2 Raffle Sheet

2 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$3,100 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

PEARL GARLAND SPONSOR
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Balloon Garland Sponsor

Custom Logo on Balloons

Full Page in Digital Ad

1/2 Raffle Sheet

2 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$3,100 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

KEEPSAKE PEARL SPONSOR
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Favor Sponsor

Shell-Covered Chocolates with Logo Sticker

Full Page in Digital Ad

1/2 Raffle Sheet

2 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$3,100 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

PEARL CAPTURE SPONSOR
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Event Photographer Sponsor

Photographer Weblink sent with sponsor name

Full Page in Digital Ad

1/2 Raffle Sheet

2 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$2,600 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

PEARL ILLUMINATION SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Ballroom Lighting Sponsor

Signage by Ballroom Entrance

Full Page in Digital Ad

1/2 Raffle Sheet

2 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$2,100 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

PEARL ARRIVAL SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Valet Sponsor

Signage by Valet Stand

Full Page in Digital Ad

1/2 Raffle Sheet

2 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$2,100 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

PEARL AV SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Audiovisual Sponsor

Signage by Band

Full Page in Digital Ad

1/2 Raffle Sheet

2 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$2,100 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

LUCKY PEARL SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Raffle Table Sponsor

Signage by Raffle Table

Full Page in Digital Ad

1/2 Raffle Sheet

2 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$2,100 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

PEARL HARMONY SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Young Musician Sponsor

Signage by Jazz Band during Cocktail Hour

Full Page in Digital Ad

1/2 Raffle Sheet

2 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$2,100 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

PEARL WELCOME SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Registration Check in Sponsor

Signage by Coat Check / Registration

Full Page in Digital Ad

1/2 Raffle Sheet

2 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$2,100 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

HFEE FAMILY PEARL GOLD
$250

Full Page Family Ad

Gala Magazine Exposure

HFEE FAMILY PEARL SILVER
$125

1/2 Page Family Ad

Gala Magazine Exposure

VIP TABLE- GOLDEN OYSTER
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP Experience

Full Page in Digital Ad

1 Full Raffle Sheet

10 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$3,500 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

VIP TABLE- WAVE OF HOPE
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP Experience

Full Page in Digital Ad

1 Full Raffle Sheet

10 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$3,500 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

VIP TABLE- OCEAN JEWEL
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP Experience

Full Page in Digital Ad

1 Full Raffle Sheet

10 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$3,500 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

VIP TABLE-DRIFTWOOD & PEARL
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP Experience

Full Page in Digital Ad

1 Full Raffle Sheet

10 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$3,500 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

VIP TABLE- SEA OF DREAMS
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP Experience

Full Page in Digital Ad

1 Full Raffle Sheet

10 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$3,500 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

VIP TABLE-CROWN PEARL
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP Experience

Full Page in Digital Ad

1 Full Raffle Sheet

10 Gala Tickets


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$3,500 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

Early Bird General Admission - On Sale on 2/1/2026 7pm
$300
Available until Mar 1

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $300 includes goods and services valued at $200. $100 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$100 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

Standard General Admission - On Sale after 2/28/2026
$350

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Thank you for your support of HFEE. The ticket price of $350 includes goods and services valued at $200. $150 is tax-deductible. HFEE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$150 of your sponsorship is tax-deductible.


PLEASE READ before making your payment. We are excited to be using a ticket platform which is fee-free for HFEE, so 100% of your purchase goes to HFEE. You have the option of making a donation to support the Zeffy platform in the summary section when checking out, but it is not required. If you would rather not, just choose “other” and enter $0 when prompted at checkout. Thank you for your support of HFEE. If you prefer to pay by check, please contact the Gala Committee at [email protected]

Add a donation for Holmdel Foundation For Educational Excellence

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!