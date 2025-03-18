eventClosed

PC Symphony 30th Season Subscription Tickets (25/26). Vibrant. Refined. Enchanting.

1200 Harrison Ave

Panama City, FL 32401, USA

addExtraDonation

$

1 Season Ticket-$350-WHITE/Senior Baton Patron item
1 Season Ticket-$350-WHITE/Senior Baton Patron
$350

~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for one person (1) FOR EACH OF 6 CONCERTS!
~Season Soiree Invitation
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures
~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Early Access to tickets for Special Concerts

2 Season Tickets-$700-YELLOW Baton Patron item
2 Season Tickets-$700-YELLOW Baton Patron
$700

~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for two people (2) FOR EACH OF 6 CONCERTS!
~Season Soiree Invitation
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures
~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Early Access to tickets for Special Concerts

2 Season Tickets-$900-GREEN Baton Patron PLUS More item
2 Season Tickets-$900-GREEN Baton Patron PLUS More
$900

~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for two people (2) FOR EACH OF 6 CONCERTS!
~Season Soiree Invitation
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures
~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Early Access to tickets for Special Concerts
PLUS
~COLOR Business Card Sized Ad in Concert Programs. Camera-Ready Artwork is Required. PCS will contact you.

4 Season Tickets-$1,750-RED Baton Patron PLUS MORE item
4 Season Tickets-$1,750-RED Baton Patron PLUS MORE
$1,750

~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for four people (4) FOR EACH OF 6 CONCERTS! Bring your friends & family!
~Season Soiree Invitation
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures
~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Early Access to tickets for Special Concerts
PLUS
~COLOR Quarter (1/4) Page Ad in Concert Programs. Camera-Ready Artwork is Required. PCS will contact you.

6 Season Tickets-$3,000-PURPLE Baton Patron PLUS MORE item
6 Season Tickets-$3,000-PURPLE Baton Patron PLUS MORE
$3,000

~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for six people (6) FOR EACH OF 6 CONCERTS! Bring your friends & family!
~Season Soiree Invitation
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures
~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Early Access to tickets for Special Concerts
PLUS
~COLOR Half (1/2) Page Ad in Concert Programs. Camera-Ready Artwork is Required. PCS will contact you.

8 Season Tickets-$5,000-SILVER Baton Patron PLUS MORE item
8 Season Tickets-$5,000-SILVER Baton Patron PLUS MORE
$5,000

~Season Soiree Invitation
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures
~Donor Level Listing in Concert Programs
~Early Access to tickets for Special Concerts
PLUS
~COLOR Full (8.5 x 11) Page Ad in Concert Programs. Camera-Ready Artwork is Required. PCS will contact you.

YOUTH 18 & Under/College Students-$180-SEASON SUBSCRIPTION item
YOUTH 18 & Under/College Students-$180-SEASON SUBSCRIPTION
$180

Must Have Current Student ID
~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for one YOUTH (1) FOR EACH OF 6 CONCERTS!
~Season Soiree Invitation
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures

ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY-$250-SEASON SUBSCRIPTION item
ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY-$250-SEASON SUBSCRIPTION
$250

Must Have Current ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY ID
~GUARANTEED RESERVED SEATING for one (1) FOR EACH OF 6 CONCERTS!
~Season Soiree Invitation
~Moments with the Maestro Pre-Concert Lectures

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing