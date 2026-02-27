FOUR CARDINALS NON PROFIT

Hosted by

FOUR CARDINALS NON PROFIT

About this event

30TH ANNUAL CLARENCE WILSON MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

4491 S Lake Hefner Dr

Oklahoma City, OK 73116, USA

Individual Play
$95

Individual game play

Team Play
$380

Team Play

Purple Sponsor
$3,500

(4) Foursomes to the event - Banner, Super Hole Sponsorship

Advertisement table/space available

Recognition during MC announcements - Recognition on Social Media


Gold Sponsor
$2,000

(2) Foursomes to the event -Hole Sponsorship

 Advertisement table/space available

Recognition during MC announcements- Recognition on Social Media


Silver Sponsor
$1,000

(1) Foursome to the event - Hole Sponsorship

Recognition during MC announcements - Recognition on Social Media


Golf Ball Sponsor
$1,500

Logo printed on Gold Balls Recognition through MC announcements

Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

Advertisement on lunch tables and recognition through MC announcements

Hole Sponsor
$150

Signage on a Tee Box

Super Hole Sponsor
$300

Large Signage on Tee Box

Add a donation for FOUR CARDINALS NON PROFIT

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!