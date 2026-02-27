30TH ANNUAL CLARENCE WILSON MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

About this event
Individual game play
Team Play
(4) Foursomes to the event - Banner, Super Hole Sponsorship
Advertisement table/space available
Recognition during MC announcements - Recognition on Social Media
(2) Foursomes to the event -Hole Sponsorship
Advertisement table/space available
Recognition during MC announcements- Recognition on Social Media
(1) Foursome to the event - Hole Sponsorship
Recognition during MC announcements - Recognition on Social Media
Logo printed on Gold Balls Recognition through MC announcements
Advertisement on lunch tables and recognition through MC announcements
Signage on a Tee Box
Large Signage on Tee Box
$
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