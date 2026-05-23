30th Annual Golf Tournament Sponsorships

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About this event
Includes welcoming banner, tee signs on each nine-hole side, four [4] spots in golf outing, and opportunity for corporate executive to address golfers before play begins or at the luncheon.
** Enter Team Name and Players at check out. **
Includes tee signs on each nine-hole side, and four (4) spots in golf outing.
** Enter Team Name and Players at check out. **
Includes tee signs on each nine-hole side
Includes recognition on an individual tee or other
prominent location
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