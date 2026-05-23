Glade Valley Lions Club

Hosted by

Glade Valley Lions Club

About this event

30th Annual Golf Tournament Sponsorships

13610 Moser Rd

Thurmont, MD 21788, USA

Premier Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes welcoming banner, tee signs on each nine-hole side, four [4] spots in golf outing, and opportunity for corporate executive to address golfers before play begins or at the luncheon.


** Enter Team Name and Players at check out. **

Full Corporate Gold Sponsorship
$540

Includes tee signs on each nine-hole side, and four (4) spots in golf outing.


** Enter Team Name and Players at check out. **

Corporate Silver Sponsorship
$330

Includes tee signs on each nine-hole side

General Bronze Corporate or Individual Sponsorship
$125

Includes recognition on an individual tee or other

prominent location

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