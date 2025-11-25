30th Annual HESA/ACHE-TENC Dinner Sponsorship

Hosted by
As the exclusive Signature sponsor, your company logo will be featured in the event branding and highly recognized across all email and LinkedIn platforms and promotion materials. You’ll enjoy a short speaking opportunity, four complimentary tickets, and maximum visibility through banners, table tents, presentations, and program listings.
Platinum business sponsors receive high recognition across event banners, table tents, presentations, and programs, plus LinkedIn and email promotion. With two complimentary tickets, you’ll have strong visibility and meaningful presence throughout the event.
Gold business sponsors are prominently acknowledged in all event materials, including banners, table tents, presentations, and programs. You’ll also be featured in LinkedIn and email communications and receive one complimentary ticket to attend.
Silver business sponsors gain recognition across banners, table tents, presentations, and programs, ensuring your brand is visible to all attendees. You’ll also be highlighted in LinkedIn and email promotions, reinforcing your support for the event.
Bronze business sponsors are acknowledged on banners, table tents, presentations, and programs, providing consistent visibility throughout the event.
Individual supporters are dedicated members of the HESA community who choose to give at a higher level to sustain and strengthen the organization. Your contribution helps HESA continue creating meaningful opportunities for connection, growth, and scholarship. Program recognition is included in this tier.
The President’s Circle honors the lasting impact of HESA’s past presidents, whose leadership has shaped and strengthened our organization over the years. We invite all former presidents to contribute to this year’s Dinner in celebration of HESA’s continued growth and success. Program recognition is included in this tier.
This individual sponsorship celebrates the colleagues, mentors, alumni, and loved ones who have been part of HESA’s journey. Your contribution helps advance HESA’s mission and the success of this year’s Dinner. Program recognition is included in this tier.
