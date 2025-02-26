30th Annual Ottaway Medal Dinner Silent Auction

VALUE: $1,800
Located in the highly acclaimed Barefoot Resort and Golf community, featuring a screened-in porch balcony overlooking the 10th hole of the Greg Norman Golf Course and the Intercoastal Waterway, this 3-bedroom condo has 2 full bathrooms. Bedrooms include 1 with a king-sized bed, 1 with a queen-sized bed, and 1 with 2 twin-sized beds. The large eat-in kitchen comfortably seats 6 and is well equipped with an oven/range, microwave, dishwasher and full-sized refrigerator. There is also a full-sized washing machine and dryer in the condo. The unit has indoor access and is located in a building with an elevator making moving-in and -out a breeze. Renters have access to 4 championship golf courses, community pool, and the resort pool, hot tub, tiki bar & spa located at the Barefoot Resort North Tower. There are excellent walkways throughout the resort for walking, running and biking. The well maintained Windy Hill Beach is 3.5 miles from the condo and reachable by car in 10 minutes or bike in 20 mins. A public parking lot is located at the end of 46th Street South near where the City of Myrtle Beach has beach chairs and umbrellas for rent by the day or week during the peak summer season via its website www.nmb.us under parks and recreation/parks and grounds/beach accesses and amenities. Barefoot Landing shops and restaurants, House of Blues, the Alabama Theatre, Duplin Winery and Alligator Alley are located just across the Intracoastal Waterway from the resort (3 miles from the condo). The Bi-Lo grocery store is only 10 minutes from the condo making food and drink shopping simple and convenient. Also, the well known Tanger Outlet stores and a Walmart are a short 12 minute drive away. Other favorite area attractions include the Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, WonderWorks, The Carolina Opry, Top Golf, and the SkyWheel.
**Limited to April to June or September to November. No holidays. Subject to approval**
Three Night Stay in Schroon Lake
$550
Starting bid
VALUE: $1,500
Just 30 min from Gore Mountain, this rustic haven is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. Explore nearby hiking trails, then relax on the deck, or unwind in the evening while stargazing. A marina nearby offers affordable boat rentals for a day on the water or you can walk into town and enjoy many local activities. We're a short walk from shopping and restaurants! Come escape and unplug in the Adirondacks!
The space
FIRST FLOOR — Relax in the spacious Great Room, which features HD TV, wireless internet, and comfortable seating for all.
The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher and fully supplied to accommodate all your cooking, serving and coffee needs.
The main floor holds 1 bedroom with a Queen bed. There is also a full bathroom on this floor. This floor includes a stackable washer and dryer in the first bedroom closet.
SECOND LEVEL — The second floor holds the remaining 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom is made up of a king bed, fireplace and sitting area. The second bedroom has two twin beds. The third bedroom is an office with a daybed and rollaway bed. There is also a full bathroom on this floor with newly updated fixtures and a rain shower.
OUTDOOR SPACES — Please enjoy our flat backyard perfect for games and family fun. There is a side porch and back deck, both include seating for your enjoyment and relaxation. You can find lake toys stored in the white shed in the backyard that you can take with you to the lake.
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION — The property is ideally located in town, on the west shore of 9-mile long Schroon Lake. From the house you can easily walk or drive to dining, shopping, movies, and the Schroon Lake Boathouse, which features a summer concert series.
Explore
All the wonders of the Adirondacks from this central location. Here is a sample list of fun and charming day trips by car:
Lake George (30 minutes);
Keene Valley & High Peaks (30 minutes);
Gore Mountain Ski Resort (35 minutes);
Lake Placid (1 hour);
Middlebury, VT (1 hour, 10 minutes);
Montreal (2 hours, 15 minutes).
**No holidays. Subject to approval**
Three Night Stay in the Adirondacks
$550
Starting bid
30-acre waterfront custom Adirondack log cabin has the best of both worlds-Peaceful, private & remote while also a great basecamp for your ADK area adventures. Amazing firepit, enclosed eat-in porch, fast WIFI, well stocked kitchen & 65 acre fresh spring-fed lake for swimming, kayaking & fishing. Pet friendly($$) Very close to Lake George. Winter skiing @Gore MT, very close. Pool table downstairs. Close to local eateries/wineries.
Offer Valid May 2025-June 30 2025, Sept 2025-Nov 2025 & Jan 2026-May 2026. Not valid holiday weekends.
Pickup/Shipping Instructions
Bar Cart
$300
Starting bid
VALUE: $750
This Bar Cart is perfect for entertaining indoors or out.
It’s fully stocked with all of the following:
Local wine selection:
Black Dirt Red & Harvest Moon (Warwick Winery)
Pinot Noir & Reisling (Brotherhood Winery)
Cabernet/Franc (Benmarl)
Merlot (Applewood Winery)
Chardonay (Thirsty Owl)
Speakeasy Motors
Rye Whiskey
Cacao Hazlenut Liqueur
Sour Cherry Nocino
Ketel One (Ready to Serve)
Cosmopolitan & Espresso Martini
Bar Selection
Bull’s Head Bourbon & Spirits Lab Vodka (Newburgh Distillery)
Gin (Warwick Distillery)
6-Pack Blue Moon Amber Ale
Serving Items
Set of 4 each: Wine & Martini Glasses
Set of 6 each: Rocks Glasses with/Decanter & Beer Mugs
8 White Marble Coasters
Imported Polish Glass Chiller
Cheese Board Serving Set
2 Sets of Liquor Stones
Utz Pub Mix
Bar Cart
Bar Cart
Plant Stand
$200
Starting bid
VALUE: $500
Spring is on its way and before you know it summer will have arrived. This plant stand will look lovely on your deck or for that matter anywhere in your home. Select your own plants from Adams Fairacres Farm with the $200 gift card
Includes:
3-Tier Folding Plant Stand
Collection of Ceramic Pots
Large & Small Matching Planters
Planter Vase
Small Patterned Planter
Floral Painted Planter
Additional Items:
Two Bunnies
Ceramic Frog
Glass Holder & Pillar Candle
$200 Adams Gift Card
Golf Foursome Package
$500
Starting bid
VALUE: $1,600
Experience the ultimate golf adventure with our exclusive silent auction package! Gather your friends for a memorable golf foursome at four of the finest courses in the region: Otterkill Country Club, West Hills Country Club, Osiris Country Club, and Winding Hills Golf Club. Each course offers unique challenges and breathtaking scenery, ensuring an unforgettable day on the greens. Bid now for your chance to enjoy top-notch golfing and create lasting memories with your favorite golf buddies!
Bethel Woods Tickets: 3 of the Most Iconic Voices in Rock!
$500
Starting bid
VALUE: $1,000
Get ready to rock with four tickets to see Bret Michaels and Vince Neil, featuring special guest Stephen Pearcy, live in concert on Sunday, August 3rd at 6:30 PM under the pavilion in member seating! This incredible package includes member parking for your convenience. Don't miss out on this unforgettable night of classic hits and electrifying performances. Place your bid now and secure your spot for an evening of legendary rock music!
A Taste of Newburgh
$200
Starting bid
VALUE: $550
Indulge in the culinary delights of Newburgh with this exclusive silent auction package! Enjoy a $100 gift card to The Silk Factory, where you can savor exquisite dishes in a chic, historic setting. Additionally, treat yourself to a $50 gift card each to Hudson Taco, Vesuvio's, Cafe Pitti, Cosimo's, Ms. Fairfax, The Wherehouse, Pamela's on the Hudson, Handsome Devil BBQ, and North Plank Road Tavern. This package offers a diverse taste of Newburgh's vibrant dining scene, perfect for food enthusiasts looking to explore the best local flavors. Bon appétit!
Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center Tickets
$75
Starting bid
VALUE: $300
Experience the ultimate rock 'n' roll showdown with two VIP tickets to the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center's "Beatles vs Stones" concert on October 11, 2025! Enjoy premium seating, drinks, and a delightful dinner before the show. Don't miss this unforgettable night of legendary hits and electrifying performances. Bid now for a chance to witness the greatest rivalry in rock history!
