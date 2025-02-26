30th Annual Ottaway Medal Dinner Silent Auction

VALUE: $1,500 Just 30 min from Gore Mountain, this rustic haven is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. Explore nearby hiking trails, then relax on the deck, or unwind in the evening while stargazing. A marina nearby offers affordable boat rentals for a day on the water or you can walk into town and enjoy many local activities. We're a short walk from shopping and restaurants! Come escape and unplug in the Adirondacks! The space FIRST FLOOR — Relax in the spacious Great Room, which features HD TV, wireless internet, and comfortable seating for all. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher and fully supplied to accommodate all your cooking, serving and coffee needs. The main floor holds 1 bedroom with a Queen bed. There is also a full bathroom on this floor. This floor includes a stackable washer and dryer in the first bedroom closet. SECOND LEVEL — The second floor holds the remaining 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom is made up of a king bed, fireplace and sitting area. The second bedroom has two twin beds. The third bedroom is an office with a daybed and rollaway bed. There is also a full bathroom on this floor with newly updated fixtures and a rain shower. OUTDOOR SPACES — Please enjoy our flat backyard perfect for games and family fun. There is a side porch and back deck, both include seating for your enjoyment and relaxation. You can find lake toys stored in the white shed in the backyard that you can take with you to the lake. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION — The property is ideally located in town, on the west shore of 9-mile long Schroon Lake. From the house you can easily walk or drive to dining, shopping, movies, and the Schroon Lake Boathouse, which features a summer concert series. Explore All the wonders of the Adirondacks from this central location. Here is a sample list of fun and charming day trips by car: Lake George (30 minutes); Keene Valley & High Peaks (30 minutes); Gore Mountain Ski Resort (35 minutes); Lake Placid (1 hour); Middlebury, VT (1 hour, 10 minutes); Montreal (2 hours, 15 minutes). **No holidays. Subject to approval**

