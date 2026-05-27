Boys & Girls Clubs Of The Rogue Valley

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Boys & Girls Clubs Of The Rogue Valley

About this event

30th Annual Thunderstruck Xtreme Bike & Car Show - Bike/Car Registration

9367 Table Rock Rd

Central Point, OR 97502, USA

Bike Show Entry
$20

This $20 entry fee covers one bike entry for the judged show, where trophies will be awarded in each class.

If you'd like to enter more than one bike under your name, simply increase the quantity to match the number of entries.

If you are registering bikes for other owners, please complete a separate checkout for each person and enter the owner's name during registration.

Car Show Entry
$20

This $20 entry fee covers one vehicle entry for the judged show, where trophies will be awarded in each class.

If you'd like to enter more than one vehicle under your name, simply increase the quantity to match the number of entries.

If you are registering vehicles for other owners, please complete a separate checkout for each person and enter the owner's name during registration.

Add a donation for Boys & Girls Clubs Of The Rogue Valley

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