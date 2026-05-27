30th Annual Thunderstruck Xtreme Bike & Car Show - Bike/Car Registration

Hosted by
About this event
This $20 entry fee covers one bike entry for the judged show, where trophies will be awarded in each class.
If you'd like to enter more than one bike under your name, simply increase the quantity to match the number of entries.
If you are registering bikes for other owners, please complete a separate checkout for each person and enter the owner's name during registration.
This $20 entry fee covers one vehicle entry for the judged show, where trophies will be awarded in each class.
If you'd like to enter more than one vehicle under your name, simply increase the quantity to match the number of entries.
If you are registering vehicles for other owners, please complete a separate checkout for each person and enter the owner's name during registration.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!