30th HomeDadCon Book Sale

Hosted by
About this event
In The Life of Dad , Dr Machin draws on her research and the latest findings in genetics, neuroscience and psychology to tell the story of fatherhood. She will show the extraordinary physiological changes a man undergoes when he becomes a father, investigate how a man’s genes can influence what sort of father he will be, and will show how a dad makes a unique contribution to his child’s life, helping to foster independence of mind and spirit. Throughout the book, readers will encounter the voices of real dads, expectant and established, as well as fascinating insights into fatherhood from across the globe.
What can the social and life sciences tell us about the most fundamental and unquantifiable human experience—love? Anna Manchin is interested in the the the most inclusive possible answer, one that, unlike previous books on the subject, considers friendship and family on par with romantic love, as well as polyamory, chosen families, queer love, and touchingly, the love we feel for pets, celebrities, and deities.
Anna delves into these intimate relationships from the levels of biology, chemistry, and neuroscience all the way up to psychology, sociology, and evolution, in engaging, accessible, and ever-charming prose.
Despite the comedic title, The DILF (Dad I’d Like to… Friend) Handbook is a practical resource for the parts of fatherhood no one warns you about. Grounded in research, expert insights, and real stories, it’s a sanity-saving guide that shatters the most dangerous myths of fatherhood — from “there’s no room for mistakes as a parent” to “you will feel an instant bond with your baby.”
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!