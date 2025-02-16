3/1 CFF Bingo Fundraiser

Play for GENERAL prizes! This purchase gets you one general bingo card per round of general bingo rounds 1-7. You may purchase multiple for increased chances during each round. Round 1 starts at 3 PM. Please arrive by 4:30 PM at the latest to guarantee participation in last general round. Prize values range from $25-$150 for general rounds.
Premium Bingo Bundle
$25
Play for PREMIUM prizes! This purchase gets you one Premium bingo card per premium rounds 8-10. These rounds will be played for exciting premium level prizes. Stay tuned for more information! You may purchase multiple for increased chances. Round 8 estimated to begin at 6 PM. Plan to arrive by 5:30 PM at the latest to guarantee participation in Premium rounds. Premium prize values begin at $150+
Ultimate Bingo Bundle
$30
This bundle gets you one bingo card for ALL rounds of bingo, both general and premium rounds 1-10! Guarantee your play for each round of bingo! Prize values range from $25 to $150+
Add a donation for Caitie S Foster Fam
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!