🎟️ 31 Days of Winning Raffle

Get ready for a full month of excitement with 31 chances to win!

Only 500 tickets will be sold at $20 each, giving participants strong odds and repeated opportunities to win throughout the month.





🗓️ How It Works

The raffle runs for 31 days.

Each day, one number between 1–500 will be drawn.

The ticket holder whose number is drawn will win the prize listed for that day on the 31-day prize calendar.

Winning numbers go back into the draw, meaning winners remain eligible to win again on future days.





🎲 How Numbers Are Drawn

Numbers are drawn live using a tumbler containing numbered tags 1–500, ensuring a fair and transparent draw every day.





🌟 WILD Ticket Option

Want more control over your prize?

WILD Tickets are available for $30.

If a WILD Ticket is drawn, the winner may choose any prize still available on the calendar.

The prize they pass on will then move to the calendar day of the prize they selected, keeping the calendar full and the excitement rolling.





🏆 Why This Raffle Is Different

✔ 31 separate chances to win ✔ Winners stay eligible all month ✔ Limited ticket count = better odds ✔ Optional WILD Ticket for prize choice flexibility ✔ Transparent, daily live draws

🎉 One ticket. Thirty-one days. Endless chances to win.