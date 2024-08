Here is more information ...

CHICKEN & CLAM BAKE DINNER

Kick off to the 2024 Parade & Festival

Includes: Half Chicken, Dozen & Half of Clams,

Potato, Baked Beans, Coleslaw

Roll/Butter & Soda or Water

$40.00 Donation





DJ BY: STADDY LOVE





Additional Raffles prizes will be available to purchase.