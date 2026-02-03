3.13.26 Repair Is the Relationship

You can bring your child(ren) to the Sheboygan YMCA from 5:15 to 7:45pm where they will be watched by 2 members of the YMCA staff. Requires signed waivers which will be emailed to you before the event. Childcare registration closes 1 week before event.

This is a free service that we are able to offer thanks to the generosity of donors. Please consider going to www.great-marriages.org/donate to make a contribution to our childcare program!