3.13.26 Repair Is the Relationship

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy dinner and the presentation! Come at 5:30 for a catered dinner and a chance to mingle before the event begins.
Enjoy just the presentation. This option does not include dinner, come between 5:50-6:00pm to get settled for the event to start at 6:00pm.
You can bring your child(ren) to the Sheboygan YMCA from 5:15 to 7:45pm where they will be watched by 2 members of the YMCA staff. Requires signed waivers which will be emailed to you before the event. Childcare registration closes 1 week before event.
This is a free service that we are able to offer thanks to the generosity of donors. Please consider going to www.great-marriages.org/donate to make a contribution to our childcare program!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!