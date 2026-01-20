California Derby Galaxy Season Opener

About this event
You will gain entrance to a single ADULT game.
You may purchase multiple of these if you wish to attend two of the three adult games.
With purchase, receive a 30% discount code for the juniors game.
With this all day pass you will gain access to THREE ADULT games and will be entered in to win a raffle basket!
With purchase, receive a 30% discount code for the juniors game.
This ticket is available for a single ADULT game after presale ticket window is closed.
You may purchase multiple of these if you wish to attend two or the three adult games.
With purchase, receive a 15% discount code for the juniors game.
This ticket for THREE ADULT games is available once the presale ticket purchase window has ended.
With purchase, receive a 15% discount code for the juniors game.
Treat yourself!
V.I.P. ticket includes:
Valued at $35, get this package for $30 with pre-sale pricing.
With purchase, receive a 30% discount code for the juniors game.
Treat yourself!
V.I.P. ticket includes:
With purchase, receive a 15% discount code for the juniors game.
Treat yourself!
V.I.P. ticket includes:
Valued at $75, get this package for $65 with pre-sale pricing.
With purchase, receive a 30% discount code for the juniors game.
Treat yourself!
V.I.P. ticket includes:
With purchase, receive a 15% discount code for the juniors game.
For our dedicated fans, get yourself set up for the season NOW with a discounted season pass!
Valued at $120, get all-day access to all three home games now for $100!
Treat yourself!
For our most dedicated fans who deserve the red carpet, get yourself set up for the season NOW with a discounted VIP season pass.
Valued at $250, get all-day VIP access to all three home games and MORE for only $200:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!