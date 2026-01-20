Auburn Outlaws Roller Derby

California Derby Galaxy Season Opener

209 Fairgate Rd

Auburn, CA 95603, USA

Presale Single Game Ticket
$13
Available until Mar 14

You will gain entrance to a single ADULT game.


You may purchase multiple of these if you wish to attend two of the three adult games.


With purchase, receive a 30% discount code for the juniors game.

Presale All Day ADULTS Pass
$35
Available until Mar 14

With this all day pass you will gain access to THREE ADULT games and will be entered in to win a raffle basket!


With purchase, receive a 30% discount code for the juniors game.

Single Game Ticket
$15

This ticket is available for a single ADULT game after presale ticket window is closed.


You may purchase multiple of these if you wish to attend two or the three adult games.


With purchase, receive a 15% discount code for the juniors game.

All Day ADULTS Pass
$45

This ticket for THREE ADULT games is available once the presale ticket purchase window has ended.


With purchase, receive a 15% discount code for the juniors game.

VIP single game pre-sale
$30
Available until Mar 14

Treat yourself!


V.I.P. ticket includes:

  • access for a single game
  • select VIP seating
  • 1 drink ticket
  • 1 sticker
  • 1 raffle entry

Valued at $35, get this package for $30 with pre-sale pricing.


With purchase, receive a 30% discount code for the juniors game.

VIP single game
$35

Treat yourself!


V.I.P. ticket includes:

  • access for a single game
  • select VIP seating
  • 1 drink ticket
  • 1 sticker
  • 1 raffle entry

With purchase, receive a 15% discount code for the juniors game.

VIP All Day Pass pre-sale
$65
Available until Mar 14

Treat yourself!


V.I.P. ticket includes:

  • access to all 3 adult games
  • select VIP seating for all 3 games
  • 2 drink tickets
  • 1 sticker
  • 2 raffle entries

Valued at $75, get this package for $65 with pre-sale pricing.


With purchase, receive a 30% discount code for the juniors game.

VIP All Day Pass
$75

Treat yourself!


V.I.P. ticket includes:

  • access to all 3 adult games
  • select VIP seating for all 3 games
  • 2 drink tickets
  • 1 sticker
  • 2 raffle entries


With purchase, receive a 15% discount code for the juniors game.

Season Pass SALE
$100
Available until Mar 14

For our dedicated fans, get yourself set up for the season NOW with a discounted season pass!

Valued at $120, get all-day access to all three home games now for $100!

VIP Season Pass SALE
$200
Available until Mar 14

Treat yourself!


For our most dedicated fans who deserve the red carpet, get yourself set up for the season NOW with a discounted VIP season pass.


Valued at $250, get all-day VIP access to all three home games and MORE for only $200:

  • all day access to all 3 home triple headers
  • VIP select seating at all 9 games
  • VIP access Lanyard with your name and Outlaws logo
  • 2 drink tickets per event, for 6 drink tickets total
  • 1 raffle entry per event, 3 raffle entries total
  • 1 sticker
  • 1 Outlaws T-shirt
