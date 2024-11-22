314TH CSSB DINING OUT 2024

OPTIONAL-tickets redeemable at dining out event. RESTRICTION: 21 AND OVER- ID WILL BE VERIFIED
Gift basket fundraiser FREE TICKET
Rules:
First ticket is free to all participants, additional tickets are optional and available with donations. (e.g., $5 per ticket). All donations are voluntary and do not affect the odds of winning if someone only uses the free ticket.
Purpose of the raffle is to support our military events.
Winner will be randomly picked out of a drawing box on family day December 7th 2024, no need to be present.
Gift Basket Fundraiser
$5
1 Ticket
Gift Basket Fundraiser
$10
3 Tickets
