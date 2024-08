Join our nonprofit's raffle for a chance to win big while supporting our mission, too! Your participation is not only a chance to win prizes but also plays a vital role in supporting our mission. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts to make a meaningful impact in our community. 🎟️ All proceeds will go towards Empowering Disadvantaged Women and children.





Thank you for your support. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference. ✨





Nnewi Usa Inc