Community Sessions 5: Julie Gribble, Tom Long, and Roger Wilson

Prepare to be blown away by WRFG's summer Community Session! Featuring the legendary Roger 'Hurricane' Wilson, the phenomenal Julie Gribble, and the extraordinary Tom Long, this event is guaranteed to be the highlight of your summer!

This is a terrific opportunity to see these artists in the intimate setting of a house concert featuring Americana, blues and acoustic rock.

Community Sessions is Sunday, July 21st starting at 4pm in the Little 5 Points Community Center 1083 Austin Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30307. It’s the same building as the WRFG studios. Parking is available in the back gravel lot. There is elevator access to the 2nd floor where the event is being held. For accessibility, please email [email protected]. Tickets are $20.

If you like guitar driven blues rock, fluid and intricate finger style guitar picking, and emotional songwriting, you are at the right place. With over forty years of teaching guitar lessons to beginners and advanced players alike, along with over twenty CDs on the market, Roger “Hurricane” Wilson has made his own mark on the music world. The legendary Les Paul once said about Roger, this guy plays some great blues.” Atlanta treasure Francine Reed stated that, Roger “Hurricane” Wilson is a force to be reckoned with.” With over a million miles under his belt and having shared the stage with such notable artists as B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Hubert Sumlin, Willie “Big Eyes” Smith, Jorma Kaukonen, Charlie Musselwhite, and many more.

It just comes naturally for Julie Gribble. Writing, singing, performing. But what she loves most is to inspire, to reach people with her music. It is common for other aspiring artists to admire her style and presence. They often ask her advice. With her mellow, alternative rock and a twist of Americana country style, Gribble has entranced audiences with her modern stories of life, love and relationships. Audiences connect immediately to the unique lyrics. They are not the same old love clichés. A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Gribble was born with an infectious personality. Music gives her the means to express it. She grew up writing poetry, which led to song writing. After only a dozen guitar lessons, she combined the two. It became her purpose.





Tom Long has helped launch the careers of Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton and Kentucky Headhunters -- to name a few. including creative director for Nashville-based Tree International Publishing (later bought by Sony Music for $42 million, according to Long), and membership director for the ASCAP and vice president of publishing for Anne Murray’s publishing company, Balmoor Entertainment. In each of these roles, Long was a pitchman of sorts, scouting songwriters and pitching their songs to recording artists, record labels, managers and the like.