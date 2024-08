Join us for Kentucky Derby Fun! A "Run for the Roses" Event in which proceeds will benefit

the Sr. Joan M. Ames, Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls Scholarship Fund.





Ticket Includes: Food, Complimentary “Joanie Julep,” Kentucky Derby Viewing, & Entry in the Best Hat Competition!





Don't miss the Opportunity to Support a Great Cause and Chance to Win Raffle Prizes!