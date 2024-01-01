Membership 2024 - Please Pay

Subject: Friendly Reminder: Pay Your Membership Dues to RCSF Sunset





Dear Valued Member,

We hope this message finds you well. As a cherished member of the RCSF Sunset community, we greatly appreciate your continued support and contribution to our organization.

We are writing to kindly remind you that your membership dues for the current period are now due. Your timely payment enables us to maintain and enhance the various programs, services, and facilities that benefit all members of our community.

To ensure uninterrupted access to all the benefits of your RCSF Sunset membership, we kindly request that you settle your dues by June 1,2024. You can make your payment conveniently through [insert payment methods accepted, e.g., online portal, check, in-person].

Should you have already submitted your payment, we sincerely apologize for any oversight and kindly request that you reach out to us immediately to reconcile any discrepancies.

If you have any questions, require assistance, or would like to discuss alternative payment arrangements, please do not hesitate to contact our membership services team at [insert contact information].

Once again, we thank you for your ongoing support and dedication to RCSF Sunset. Your membership truly makes a difference, and we look forward to your continued participation in our community.

Best regards,

Marilyn De Castro Becklehimer

Membership Secretary





RCSF Sunset