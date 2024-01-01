2024 BPRF Duck Race

The Brookfield Parks and Recreation Foundation, with support from the Brookfield Women's Club, is excited to once again host the village Duck Race in 2024! The race will take place during the Brookfield Fine Arts Festival on Saturday September 28th at Noon in the creek at Kiwanis Park. Residents can buy ducks online or in-person at the Brookfield Farmers Market and other village events.





Ducks are $5 each and our goal is to sell 3,000 ducks this year! Prizes will be awarded to ducks that finish in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

1st Place: $1,000

2nd Place: $750

3rd Place: $500

If you purchase 10 ducks ($50) you will be assigned a special additional golden duck at no extra cost. If your golden duck wins, you will win an additional $100 on top of your allotted prize money.





Once you purchase a duck, as the race approaches you will be assigned a number or set of numbers the correspond to rubber ducks. Each duck dropped in the creek will be labeled with one number. Winnning ducks will be collected and we will follow-up with the winners if they are not present during the race.





All proceeds benefit The Brookfield Parks and Recreation Foundation, which raises funds to reduce parks program fees and ensure more local families can afford parks programming year-round. Depending on their income level, families are eligible for discounts of up to 50 percent on programs including before- and after-school care, summer camp, sports, art, cooking, and other activities.