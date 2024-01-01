Logo
Sierra Nevada Children's Services
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Play & Learn Playgroup

420 Sierra College Dr suite 100, Grass Valley, CA 95945, USA

The Play & Learn Playgroup is a weekly ongoing playgroup, join anytime! At the Play and Learn Playgroup, your child will have the opportunity to build on valuable social skills through structured playtime. Our playgroup provides age-appropriate activities that promote learning in a fun and engaging environment. Registration for the playgroup is $10 per child. Families with multiple children attending, we offer a discounted rate of $5 per additional child. Just simply select the corresponding purchase options. The cost is $35 if you choose to prepay for the month (or four consecutive classes).

common:freeFormsBy