The Play & Learn Playgroup is a weekly ongoing playgroup, join anytime! At the Play and Learn Playgroup, your child will have the opportunity to build on valuable social skills through structured playtime. Our playgroup provides age-appropriate activities that promote learning in a fun and engaging environment. Registration for the playgroup is $10 per child. Families with multiple children attending, we offer a discounted rate of $5 per additional child. Just simply select the corresponding purchase options. The cost is $35 if you choose to prepay for the month (or four consecutive classes).