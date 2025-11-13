Philadelphia InfraGard Holiday Luncheon - Center City 2025
1201 Filbert St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Registration - InfraGard Supporter
$65
As you know, every InfraGard Chapter is independent and self-sustaining, financially supported exclusively through the generosity of its members.
This ticket is for those who would like to support Philadelphia Infragard by covering our full cost for this ticket.
As you know, every InfraGard Chapter is independent and self-sustaining, financially supported exclusively through the generosity of its members.
This ticket is for those who would like to support Philadelphia Infragard by covering our full cost for this ticket.
Registration - General
$35
This ticket is subsidized by our chapter.
This ticket is subsidized by our chapter.
Add a donation for Philadelphia Infragard
$
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