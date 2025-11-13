Hosted by

Philadelphia Infragard

About this event

Philadelphia InfraGard Holiday Luncheon - Center City 2025

1201 Filbert St

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Registration - InfraGard Supporter
$65
As you know, every InfraGard Chapter is independent and self-sustaining, financially supported exclusively through the generosity of its members.  This ticket is for those who would like to support Philadelphia Infragard by covering our full cost for this ticket.
Registration - General
$35
This ticket is subsidized by our chapter.
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