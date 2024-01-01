Logo
Forsyth County Lions Club
Fall Pecan Sale

The Forsyth County Lions Club is taking orders for fresh Georgia-grown Ellis Brothers Pecans. All pecans will be from this fall's crop harvested from Ellis Brothers' own orchards in south Georgia.

Estimated delivery time: Early- to Mid-November.

Your purchase will help the Lions Club help others as follows...

  • Provide vision and hearing care to low-income uninsured Cumming-Forsyth County residents.
  • Provide needs-based academic scholarships to college- and technical school-bound Forsyth County public high school seniors.
  • Maintain the Braille Trail at Fowler Park.
  • Meet other humanitarian needs locally and globally.

For more info about Lions and how you can be part of our team, please visit www.ForsythCountyLions.org

