Fall Pecan Sale

The Forsyth County Lions Club is taking orders for fresh Georgia-grown Ellis Brothers Pecans. All pecans will be from this fall's crop harvested from Ellis Brothers' own orchards in south Georgia.

Estimated delivery time: Early- to Mid-November.

Your purchase will help the Lions Club help others as follows...

Provide vision and hearing care to low-income uninsured Cumming-Forsyth County residents.

Provide needs-based academic scholarships to college- and technical school-bound Forsyth County public high school seniors.

Maintain the Braille Trail at Fowler Park.

Meet other humanitarian needs locally and globally.

For more info about Lions and how you can be part of our team, please visit www.ForsythCountyLions.org