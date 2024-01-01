Youth Mental Health First Aid (Draft)

Take a class. Save a life. Strengthen your community.

Youth Blended Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) includes a 2 hour self-paced work, and includes a 4.5-hour instructor led, interactive training.

Youth Mental Health First Aid is for anyone who works with youth and young adults ages 12-18 and 18-25 who may be in the early stages of a mental health problem or experiencing a crisis. MHFA can save a life, just like CPR can save someone who is having a heart attack.

Why is MHFA important?

Mental illness is common.

Approximately 1 in 5 young people ages 13-18 experience mental illness. 50% of mental health issues can be identified by age 14.

Who should take MHFA?

Anyone! MHFA gives people the tools they need to help friends, family, colleagues and community members. It answers key questions like "What do I do?" and "Where can someone find help?"

(Registrants living outside of our Central Texas service area will be required to pay a $25 participant fee)

What will you learn in MHFA?

Warning signs and risk factors of mental illness common among young adults

Information on signs and symptoms of depression, anxiety, trauma, psychosis and substance use disorder

A 5-step action plan to help youth and young adults showing signs of mental illness or crisis

Professional and self-help resources

A better understanding of the importance of early intervention

CEUs are free and available for the following licenses: LMSW/LCSW, LPC, LMFT, LCDC. CPE’s for teaching professionals, Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians credit available as well as TCOLE credit available.

For more information on Mental Health First Aid, if you’d like to host an MHFA training or to request special accommodations, please feel free to contact [email protected].

Household income is asked during registration for grant purposes only. Click here for poverty guidelines.