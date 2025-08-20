31st Annual Festival of Trees Gala

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About this event
3953 Airway Dr NE, Moses Lake, WA 98837, USA
Includes 1 ticket
Includes 2 tickets
Includes 4 tickets
Includes 8 tickets
We are seeking two individuals and/or businesses to sponsor the beverages at Festival of Trees Gala. A sign with the sponsor’s name and logo on the bar and a quarter page in the event program.
We are seeking four individuals and/or businesses to sponsor the food at Festival of Trees Gala.
A sign with the sponsor’s name and logo at the food station, and a quarter page ad in the event program.
Table for 8. Fifth of a page ad in the program. Social Media Recognition. Logo & Link on HFHGML website.
Table for 8. Fourth-page ad in the program. Logo & Link on HFHGML website. Social Media Recognition. Bottle of Select Wine.
Table for 8. Half page ad in the program. Logo & Link on HFHGML website. Social Media Recognition. Two Bottles of Select Wine. Bottle of Sparkling. Half page logo projected on the main stage during social hour. Verbal Recognition at social hour.
Table for 8. Full page ad in the program. Logo & Link on HFHGML website. Social Media Recognition. Two Bottles of Select Wine. Two Bottles of Sparkling. Full page logo projected on the main stage during social hour. Verbal Recognition at social hour.
$
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