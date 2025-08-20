Habitat for Humanity of Greater Moses Lake

Hosted by

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Moses Lake

About this event

31st Annual Festival of Trees Gala

Commercial Building

3953 Airway Dr NE, Moses Lake, WA 98837, USA

Individual Ticket
$150

Includes 1 ticket

Couples Ticket
$250

Includes 2 tickets

Half Table
$475

Includes 4 tickets

Table of 8
$950

Includes 8 tickets

Beverage Sponsor
$1,000

We are seeking two individuals and/or businesses to sponsor the beverages at Festival of Trees Gala. A sign with the sponsor’s name and logo on the bar and a quarter page in the event program.

Food Sponsor
$1,500

We are seeking four individuals and/or businesses to sponsor the food at Festival of Trees Gala.
A sign with the sponsor’s name and logo at the food station, and a quarter page ad in the event program.

Foundation Builder
$1,700

Table for 8. Fifth of a page ad in the program. Social Media Recognition. Logo & Link on HFHGML website.

Framing the Future
$2,000

Table for 8. Fourth-page ad in the program. Logo & Link on HFHGML website. Social Media Recognition. Bottle of Select Wine.

Raise the Roof
$2,700

Table for 8. Half page ad in the program. Logo & Link on HFHGML website. Social Media Recognition. Two Bottles of Select Wine. Bottle of Sparkling. Half page logo projected on the main stage during social hour. Verbal Recognition at social hour.

Home Builder
$3,500

Table for 8. Full page ad in the program. Logo & Link on HFHGML website. Social Media Recognition. Two Bottles of Select Wine. Two Bottles of Sparkling. Full page logo projected on the main stage during social hour. Verbal Recognition at social hour.

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