31st Annual James McCuller Memorial Golf Outing

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About this event
Each Single Package contains:
4 - Mulligans
3 - 50/50 Raffle Tickets
1 - 2 ft. Piece of String
Each foursome bag contains:
5 mulligans per player
4 50/50 Raffle Tickets per player
1 - 3 1/2 Ft. string per player
Individual Golfer - Price includes 18 holes of golf, food, and golfer gift.
Corporate Foursome Sponsor - Price includes Complimentary foursome in tournament; Hole Sponsorship on course, Listing on the agency's website, food, and golfer gift.
Buy more chances to win the 50/50 raffle prize.
$
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