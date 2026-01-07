Action for a Better Community, Inc.

Hosted by

Action for a Better Community, Inc.

About this event

31st Annual James McCuller Memorial Golf Outing

3717 W Ridge Rd

Rochester, NY 14626, USA

$50 Package
$50

Each Single Package contains:

4 - Mulligans

3 - 50/50 Raffle Tickets

1 - 2 ft. Piece of String

Foursome Bag
$140

Each foursome bag contains:

5 mulligans per player

4 50/50 Raffle Tickets per player

1 - 3 1/2 Ft. string per player

Individual Golfer
$325

Individual Golfer - Price includes 18 holes of golf, food, and golfer gift.

Corporate Foursome
$1,800

Corporate Foursome Sponsor - Price includes Complimentary foursome in tournament; Hole Sponsorship on course, Listing on the agency's website, food, and golfer gift.

Arms Length 50/50 Raffle Tickets
$25

Buy more chances to win the 50/50 raffle prize.

Add a donation for Action for a Better Community, Inc.

$

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