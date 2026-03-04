Mad Hatter's Silent Auction

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Acclaimed American painter Carl Groh is widely respected for his mastery of classical portraiture and Old Master techniques. His work is held in distinguished collections, including the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery and Columbia University. Opportunities to acquire his work are rare—now is your chance to add a painting by this celebrated artist to your collection.
Starting bid
Experience the charm and sophistication of the Crescent City with this curated luxury escape.
Your package includes:
• Two-night stay at Windsor Court Hotel
• Tickets to a Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra performance at the Orpheum Theatre
• Brunch or dinner at a celebrated New Orleans restaurant
From world-class music to five-star hospitality, fine dining, this getaway blends culture, cuisine, and classic New Orleans elegance.
The perfect escape for music lovers, romantics, or anyone who appreciates a weekend done beautifully.
Starting bid
Give your child a birthday party they’ll never forget — right in the heart of Moncus Park.
This celebration package includes:
• Two hours of exclusive use of the Savoy Family Treehouse - a charming and adventurous setting for children to gather, play, and celebrate.
• A gift card to Gambino's Bakery for a custom birthday cake, a Louisiana tradition loved by generations.
• Two hours aboard the Geaux Out Trolley - adding excitement and a memorable touch to your celebration.
Perfect for families who love outdoor fun, local flavor, and effortless celebration planning, this package creates a birthday experience filled with laughter, movement, and sweet moments.
Starting bid
Learn how to transform simple grocery store flowers into ultra-chic arrangements.
Gather seven friends and join Brian Crutchfield — protégé of the late Elizabeth “Miss Liz” Simon DeJean — for a three-hour private floral class for eight guests.
Brian will share his approach to selecting stems, creating balance and movement, and styling blooms with professional polish.
This experience includes:
• A 3-hour private floral design class
• Instruction from Brian Crutchfield
• Hands-on arranging techniques using everyday flowers
• Wine and charcuterie for guests to enjoy
A stylish, hands-on experience rooted in Southern tradition and refined taste.
Starting bid
Gather seven friends for a private cultural experience for eight guests at the Hilliard Art Museum.
Enjoy an intimate afternoon of art, music, and conversation in one of Lafayette’s most beautiful cultural spaces. This experience includes:
• Private 2-hour curator-led tour
• Live piano music
• Elegant small bites
• Wine or tea service
Available for up to 8 guests on a mutually agreed-upon date between June and July.
A refined afternoon—or early evening—celebrating art, culture, and great company.
Starting bid
Gather 8 ladies for a delightful three-hour private Mahjong lesson with the incomparable Claudia Lipton.
Known for her clear instruction and warm, engaging style, Claudia will guide your group through the fundamentals and finer points of the game, building both confidence and camaraderie around the table.
This elegant package includes:
To be enjoyed on a mutually agreed-upon date of your choosing.
Starting bid
Enjoy an intimate, hands-on culinary experience at Wild Child Wines — Lafayette’s James Beard Award–nominated wine shop and gathering space.
Over the course of 2–3 hours, six guests will learn to craft dough from scratch, shape and top their pizzas, and master the techniques behind a perfect pie — all under expert guidance of restaurateur, Denny Culburt.
Libations and snacks are included throughout, making this a warm and welcoming experience for both grown-ups and budding young chefs.
To be scheduled on a mutually agreed-upon date & time.
Starting bid
Treat yourself — or someone you love — to a restorative escape at Skin Loft Med Spa.
This indulgent experience includes a rejuvenating 1-hour facial and a relaxing 60-minute massage designed to refresh the skin, release tension, and restore balance.
Whether you’re preparing for a special event or simply in need of a little self-care, this package offers the perfect pause from everyday life.
Relax. Restore. Glow.
Starting bid
Elevate your wellness routine with this thoughtfully curated movement and style package.
Enjoy:
• A 3-class Reformer Pilates series at The Body Initiative
• A generous gift card to Lululemon
Reformer Pilates builds strength, improves posture, and enhances core stability in a refined, low-impact format. Paired with elevated activewear, this experience is designed to help you feel confident, aligned, and energized.
A perfect gift for anyone ready to reset, recharge, and move beautifully.
Starting bid
Be part of history as the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra takes the stage for the first time ever at the First Horizon Amphitheatre at Moncus Park on May 8, 2027 in celebration of our nation’s
250th birthday.
Under the open sky, experience a powerful evening of patriotic music honoring the courage, resilience, and spirit that define America. This milestone performance will be a moving tribute to 250 years of history — and a moment our community will long remember. Your exclusive package includes:
• VIP Parking
• Premium tickets for four (best available seating)
• Access to the exclusive VIP hospitality section for cocktails and social hour
• A gourmet picnic basket to enjoy during the performance
An unforgettable evening of music, pride, and celebration — a front-row seat to history in the making.
Starting bid
Host a Private Chapeaux Fascinator Party for 10 —
the ultimate stylish daytime gathering.
Karla and Jenn of the renowned millinery house, Chapeaux, will travel to you, hosting the experience at a mutually agreed-upon date and location of your choosing. You’ll enjoy:
• Two hours of guided, hands-on instruction
• All feathers, florals, ribbons, and materials included
• All tools, setup, and cleanup handled for you
• Ten one-of-a-kind fascinators created by your guests
Perfect for birthdays, bridal gatherings, or simply an excuse to gather your most fabulous friends.
Starting bid
Experience advanced recovery and restorative care at
Acadiana Hyperbarics.
This comprehensive wellness package includes:
• One Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy session
• One full-body Red Light Therapy (RLT) + PEMF session
• 30-minute Myofascial Bodywork session
• Three additional full-body RLT/PEMF/Braintap sessions
Designed to support recovery, reduce inflammation, improve circulation, and enhance overall well-being, this package offers a powerful reset for both body and mind — ideal for athletes, busy professionals, or anyone committed to proactive wellness.
Starting bid
Host an unforgettable evening with a private three-hour performance by a professional Strings Trio from the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra.
Ideal for intimate dinners, cocktail receptions, corporate events, or milestone celebrations, live strings bring an atmosphere of elegance and refinement that transforms any setting. This Exclusive Experience Includes:
• A two-hour live performance
• Customizable repertoire tailored to your event
• Professional musicians in your home or business
A rare opportunity to bring the power and beauty of live symphonic music into your own space — creating a night your guests will talk about long after the final note fades.
Starting bid
Step into the spotlight and experience the thrill of conducting the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra within the 42nd Season.
This exclusive opportunity includes:
• Attendance at a private orchestra rehearsal
• Personal coaching with renowned Maestro, Matthew Kraemer
• The chance to conduct the orchestra during the opening of a live performance at the Heymann Performing Arts Center
• Professional photo from the podium
• A commemorative baton to keep
Performance to be scheduled on a mutually agreed-upon date with the Maestro and ASO.
A rare opportunity to feel the power of the downbeat — and lead the symphony, if only for a moment.
Starting bid
Step beyond the audience and into the music.
Two guests will sit on stage among the musicians of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra during a rehearsal of your choice next season, experiencing the orchestra from the inside. Your experience includes:
• Two on-stage seats during a full orchestra rehearsal
• An up-close view of the conductor shaping the sound
• Behind-the-scenes look at how symphonic magic comes to life
Imagine your child sitting just feet away as the orchestra brings Harry Potter or Home Alone to life — watching, listening, and feeling the music surround them.
For a young musician, it’s the kind of moment that sparks a lifetime. An unforgettable experience few will ever have.
Starting bid
Go behind the scenes with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball for an unforgettable game day experience.
Before tip-off, enjoy exclusive locker room access where you’ll meet the players and hear the coach deliver the game plan. Then head to the stands to cheer on the Cajuns! This VIP package includes:
• 8 tickets to a UL Lafayette Men’s Basketball game
• Pre-game locker room access to meet players and hear the coach’s strategy
• Parking passes
• Signed team basketball
• Gift certificate to Deano’s Pizza for a celebratory meal
A true Cajun game night—behind-the-scenes access, hometown pride, and a spirited evening cheering on the Cajuns.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable in-home sushi experience for
eight guests with sushi chef Hung Nguyen, who will prepare a beautifully curated selection of fresh sushi and Japanese-inspired dishes.
Chef Hung will transform your dining table into an intimate chef’s counter for the evening, preparing each course with care and precision. This experience includes:
• A private sushi dinner for up to 8 guests
• Chef Hung Nguyen preparing and serving a curated menu
• Fresh, handcrafted sushi and specialty rolls
• An interactive, restaurant-quality experience in your home
A memorable evening of beautifully prepared sushi and relaxed hospitality.
Starting bid
Step into the world of elevated entertaining with D|P|R — Derrick Guidry, Paul Picheloup, and Ryan Jett, the creative forces behind the stunning décor and theatrical presentation of this year’s Mad Hatter’s Luncheon.
Known for their impeccable taste and dramatic staging, this Lake Charles–based trio has built a reputation for transforming ordinary gatherings into unforgettable experiences.
Enjoy an intimate dinner with the designers themselves while learning their insider approach to hosting with style—from show-stopping tablescapes and layered décor to the thoughtful details that make a celebration truly spectacular.
Perfect for anyone who loves to entertain, design, or simply appreciates a beautifully executed event. An evening of inspiration, conversation, and entertaining expertise awaits.
Starting bid
Enjoy an exclusive cocktail-making experience for six guests at The Board Room — one of the hottest spots in town.
Spend an interactive evening shaking, stirring, and sipping as you learn to craft perfectly balanced cocktails under expert guidance. This experience includes:
• Guided cocktail instruction
• A curated selection of classic and signature drinks
• All tools and ingredients provided
Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or a spirited night out with friends.
Starting bid
Step into a warm and vibrant evening of culture and cuisine at the home of Dr. Sangeeta and Anil Shah, two of the symphony’s most devoted supporters.
This intimate gathering offers guests a beautiful, traditional Indian dinner prepared by Sangeeta, and is accompanied by music, storytelling, and live belly dancing — an unforgettable experience shared around the table.
• Traditional Indian dinner for 8 guests
• Live belly dancing
• Music and storytelling throughout the evening
• An intimate, immersive cultural dining experience
Date: Mutually agreed-upon weeknight between
June 1 and November 1, 2026.
Starting bid
Title: Cabernet and Clarinets
Dimensions: 36"x48"
Medium: Acrylic & Ink, Custom Finish in Maple Wood Floater Frame
Lynn Sanders is a Louisiana-based abstract painter known for her vibrant, layered compositions and expressive use of color and texture. Her work is widely collected by private collectors and represented by galleries across the United States.
Starting bid
Title: Love from Amalfi
Dimensions: 16"x13"
Medium: Mixed Media with attached 3D Flowers & Hand-painted frame.
Delie Putnam is a Louisiana-based painter known for her vibrant abstract landscapes and richly layered mixed-media works. Her paintings, celebrated for their joyful color and texture, are widely collected and exhibited in galleries across the South.
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Hannah Mason is a Louisiana-based artist known for her expressive paintings that capture the landscapes, culture, and celebrations of the Gulf South. Her work is widely collected and often created live at special events, reflecting her passion for place and community.
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Kelli Kaufman is a Louisiana-based artist known for her vibrant, expressive paintings that celebrate color, movement, and the beauty of everyday moments. Her work blends contemporary energy with a refined painterly touch, making her pieces highly sought after by collectors and galleries across the region.
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Lafayette artist Dirk Guidry is known for his captivating live event paintings, created on site as the celebration unfolds. Guests will watch the artwork develop throughout the luncheon, resulting in a one-of-a-kind keepsake of the 31st Mad Hatter’s Luncheon.
Live painting commissions by Dirk typically range from $1,800–$4,000 depending on size and scope.
Starting bid
Title: French Blue
Dimensions: 12"x12" in Acrylic Shadowbox
Medium: Mixed Media
Dana Manly is a Louisiana artist known for her distinctive butterfly works that blend symbolism, spirituality, and layered mixed media. Her luminous pieces—often featuring gold butterflies in shadowbox settings—have become highly sought after by collectors throughout the Gulf South.
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