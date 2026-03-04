Mad Hatter's Silent Auction

Give your child a birthday party they’ll never forget — right in the heart of Moncus Park.





This celebration package includes:

• Two hours of exclusive use of the Savoy Family Treehouse - a charming and adventurous setting for children to gather, play, and celebrate.

• A gift card to Gambino's Bakery for a custom birthday cake, a Louisiana tradition loved by generations.

• Two hours aboard the Geaux Out Trolley - adding excitement and a memorable touch to your celebration.

Ballon Artist





Perfect for families who love outdoor fun, local flavor, and effortless celebration planning, this package creates a birthday experience filled with laughter, movement, and sweet moments.