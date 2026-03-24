31st Annual Ottaway Medal Dinner Silent Auction

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Starting bid
VALUE: $1,800 Located in the highly acclaimed Barefoot Resort and Golf community, featuring a screened-in porch balcony overlooking the 10th hole of the Greg Norman Golf Course and the Intercoastal Waterway, this 3-bedroom condo has 2 full bathrooms. Bedrooms include 1 with a king-sized bed, 1 with a queen-sized bed, and 1 with 2 twin-sized beds. The large eat-in kitchen comfortably seats 6 and is well equipped with an oven/range, microwave, dishwasher and full-sized refrigerator. There is also a full-sized washing machine and dryer in the condo. The unit has indoor access and is located in a building with an elevator making moving-in and -out a breeze. Renters have access to 4 championship golf courses, community pool, and the resort pool, hot tub, tiki bar & spa located at the Barefoot Resort North Tower. There are excellent walkways throughout the resort for walking, running and biking. The well maintained Windy Hill Beach is 3.5 miles from the condo and reachable by car in 10 minutes or bike in 20 mins. A public parking lot is located at the end of 46th Street South near where the City of Myrtle Beach has beach chairs and umbrellas for rent by the day or week during the peak summer season via its website www.nmb.us under parks and recreation/parks and grounds/beach accesses and amenities. Barefoot Landing shops and restaurants, House of Blues, the Alabama Theatre, Duplin Winery and Alligator Alley are located just across the Intracoastal Waterway from the resort (3 miles from the condo). The Bi-Lo grocery store is only 10 minutes from the condo making food and drink shopping simple and convenient. Also, the well known Tanger Outlet stores and a Walmart are a short 12 minute drive away. Other favorite area attractions include the Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, WonderWorks, The Carolina Opry, Top Golf, and the SkyWheel. Limited to May to June or September to December 2026. No holidays. Subject to approval
Starting bid
VALUE: $1,500
Just 30 min from Gore Mountain, this rustic haven is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. Explore nearby hiking trails, then relax on the deck, or unwind in the evening while stargazing. A marina nearby offers affordable boat rentals for a day on the water or you can walk into town and enjoy many local activities. We're a short walk from shopping and restaurants! Come escape and unplug in the Adirondacks!
The space
FIRST FLOOR — Relax in the spacious Great Room, which features HD TV, wireless internet, and comfortable seating for all.
The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher and fully supplied to accommodate all your cooking, serving and coffee needs.
The main floor holds 1 bedroom with a Queen bed. There is also a full bathroom on this floor. This floor includes a stackable washer and dryer in the first bedroom closet.
SECOND LEVEL — The second floor holds the remaining 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom is made up of a king bed, fireplace and sitting area. The second bedroom has two twin beds. The third bedroom is an office with a daybed and rollaway bed. There is also a full bathroom on this floor with newly updated fixtures and a rain shower.
OUTDOOR SPACES — Please enjoy our flat backyard perfect for games and family fun. There is a side porch and back deck, both include seating for your enjoyment and relaxation. You can find lake toys stored in the white shed in the backyard that you can take with you to the lake.
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION — The property is ideally located in town, on the west shore of 9-mile long Schroon Lake. From the house you can easily walk or drive to dining, shopping, movies, and the Schroon Lake Boathouse, which features a summer concert series.
Explore
All the wonders of the Adirondacks from this central location. Here is a sample list of fun and charming day trips by car:
Lake George (30 minutes);
Keene Valley & High Peaks (30 minutes);
Gore Mountain Ski Resort (35 minutes);
Lake Placid (1 hour);
Middlebury, VT (1 hour, 10 minutes);
Montreal (2 hours, 15 minutes).
Limited to May-June 2026 & Nov 2026-March 2027. No holidays. Subject to approval.
Starting bid
VALUE: $1,500 30-acre waterfront custom Adirondack log cabin has the best of both worlds-Peaceful, private & remote while also a great basecamp for your ADK area adventures. Amazing firepit, enclosed eat-in porch, fast WIFI, well stocked kitchen & 65 acre fresh spring-fed lake for swimming, kayaking & fishing. Pet friendly($$) Very close to Lake George. Winter skiing @Gore MT, very close. Pool table downstairs. Close to local eateries/wineries. Offer Valid May 2026-June 30 2026, Sept 2026-Nov 2026 & Jan 2027-May 2027. Not valid holiday weekends.
Starting bid
VALUE: $300
Enjoy live music and an unforgettable evening at City Winery Hudson Valley! This voucher is valid for two tickets to a non–sold-out performance and offers the perfect opportunity to experience world-class live music, local wine, and exceptional ambiance.
Reservation must be made at least 48 hours in advance and voucher must be presented on-site. Valid for the same day only and for non–sold-out shows.
Starting bid
VALUE: $1,000
Enjoy an unforgettable summer night with (4) Box Seats and Premium Parking to see Brandi Carlile live at the iconic Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Sunday, August 16th.
Renowned as one of music’s most respected voices, Carlile is an Oscar‑nominated, 11‑time GRAMMY® Award‑winning artist whose powerful performances and storytelling captivate audiences worldwide.
Fresh off acclaimed collaborations with legendary artists and ahead of her highly anticipated new album Returning To Myself, this concert promises an extraordinary evening of music in a legendary setting—made even more special with the comfort and exclusivity of box seating. A must‑have experience for any music lover.
Starting bid
VALUE: $1,000
Step into history and timeless elegance with an unforgettable getaway at the Historic Thayer Hotel, the iconic hotel overlooking the Hudson River at West Point. This exclusive package includes $500 in gift certificates toward an overnight stay and dining at the Thayer’s renowned restaurants, where classic charm meets world‑class hospitality.
Enhance your visit with $300 in West Point/Army attire, two passes to Storm King Art Center, and four bottles of local wine—perfect for a relaxing and cultural Hudson Valley escape. You’ll also receive information on the West Point Museum and nearby attractions, allowing you to explore one of America’s most significant historic landmarks during a truly memorable stay.
A perfect blend of history, culture, and luxury—ideal for history buffs, art lovers, or anyone seeking a distinctive getaway.
Starting bid
VALUE: $700
Step into the charm, flavor, and mystery of Pine Bush, New York with this one-of-a-kind silent auction package! Perfect for a leisurely day trip or weekend outing, this experience invites you to explore the hamlet on foot—uncovering local gems, delicious bites, and even a little extraterrestrial intrigue.
Sip and savor your way through town with two bottles of wine and two complimentary tastings from Christopher Jacobs Winery at Pennings Vineyards, plus two bottles of craft gin from Up End Distillery, an exciting new addition to the local scene.
Enjoy Pine Bush’s vibrant small-business community with a collection of gift certificates to new and beloved local spots:
· The Cat and Hammer Wine and Whiskey Bar
· French Connection Chocolate Shop
· Soulshine Market (health-focused grocery store)
· Sabroso Mexican Restaurant
· From Beyond Books bookstore
· Noble Coffee Roasters
Bring a piece of Pine Bush home with you, including a decorative Pine Bush sign from Hearts & Flowers, a beautiful hanging floral basket and $25 gift card from Beck’s Lawn and Garden, and a tote bag and tee shirt from the Pine Bush Farmers Market.
No visit would be complete without exploring the town’s famous paranormal side! This package includes museum passes to the UFO and Paranormal Museum, along with a fun assortment of UFO and alien-themed gifts—celebrating Pine Bush’s reputation as one of the Northeast’s most intriguing hotspots for extraterrestrial lore.
Whether you’re indulging in local flavors, browsing unique shops, or diving into the unknown, this package offers a memorable and walkable Pine Bush experience.
Bid generously and enjoy the adventure!
Starting bid
VALUE: $1,500
This basket was generously put together by three Pine Bush Area Chamber of Commerce Board Members, who personally contributed and purchased items from local businesses, not all of which are Chamber Members, but their own business or local businesses they do business with.
Pine Bush Area Chamber Board Member Basket -Donated by Chamber Board Members:
Ellen Quimby, Insurance Agent
Deb Carr, Mosquito Joe of S. Orange & Rockland Counties
Mike Contaxis, ServPro of Orange, Sullivan & S. Ulster Counties
This package combines local flavor, home services, and recreation for a well-rounded and high-value experience.
Starting bid
VALUE: $1,100
Create the ultimate backyard oasis and home bar experience with this spectacular all‑in‑one Garden & Bar package. Whether you’re hosting friends, relaxing outdoors, or stocking the perfect bar, this bundle has everything you need.
The package includes a rolling planter with a bottom shelf and a $200 Adams Fairacre Farms gift card, ideal for fresh herbs, flowers, or gourmet finds. Enjoy an impressive selection of wine, spirits, and local favorites, featuring premium bottles of bourbon, gin, vodka, tequila, scotch, rum, liqueurs, local Hudson Valley wines, sparkling wine, and craft beer.
Complete your entertaining setup with a full assortment of mixers, garnishes, and bar essentials, plus crowd‑pleasing snacks perfect for any gathering. The package is rounded out with stylish serving and barware, including a whiskey decanter set, beverage tub, wine and shot glasses, serving bowl, and wine tote.
Perfect for home entertainers, cocktail enthusiasts, and outdoor hosts alike—this exceptional package is ready to elevate any celebration.
Starting bid
VALUE: $150
Elevate your everyday style with this iconic Longchamp tote, a timeless blend of French elegance and modern practicality. Known for its lightweight design, durable craftsmanship, and signature clean lines, this tote is perfect for workdays, travel, errands, or weekend outings.
Spacious yet stylish, the Longchamp tote effortlessly transitions from day to night while carrying all your essentials with ease. A classic wardrobe staple and a coveted accessory, this bag makes a thoughtful gift—or a well‑deserved indulgence for yourself.
A must‑have piece for anyone who appreciates timeless design, versatility, and understated luxury.
Starting bid
VALUE: $1,500
Enjoy the ultimate golfing getaway with this exceptional package featuring three golf foursomes at three outstanding Hudson Valley courses. Perfect for avid golfers, corporate outings, or a season of unforgettable rounds with friends, this package offers variety, challenge, and top‑tier course experiences.
Included are:
Whether you spread these rounds throughout the season or share them with friends and colleagues, this package delivers premier golf across some of the region’s most respected courses.
An unbeatable opportunity for golf enthusiasts to tee it up in style—three courses, twelve golfers, endless memories.
Starting bid
VALUE: $300
Escape for an unforgettable overnight stay in a luxury suite at Resorts World Catskills, where modern elegance meets world‑class resort amenities. Enjoy upscale accommodations, exceptional dining, gaming, and live entertainment—all set against the beautiful Catskills backdrop. A perfect one‑night retreat for relaxation, excitement, and indulgence.
Starting bid
Tee up an unforgettable season of golf with this exceptional package featuring three premier course experiences across the Hudson Valley and Catskills. Perfect for avid golfers or those looking to entertain clients, friends, or family, this package delivers variety, challenge, and championship‑level play.
Included in this exclusive package:
Whether spread out over the season or shared with fellow golf enthusiasts, this package offers outstanding value and access to three distinguished courses. A must‑have experience for anyone who loves the game and appreciates exceptional golf settings.
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