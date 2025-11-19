31st Annual Ottaway Medal Dinner Sponsorships

1 table of 10 with premium seating *
3 VHV Sustainer Level Memberships *
Personal on-camera message for honoree *
Choice of location for ad in dinner journal *
10 digital journal slides *
Logo prominent placed on all marketing materials *
Recognition from dinner podium *
VHV Website, social media & email recognition *
1 tables of 10 with premium seating * 2 VHV Sustainer Level Memberships * Personal on-camera message for honoree * Inside back/front cover or 2 full page ads in dinner journal * 6 digital journal slides * Logo prominent placed on all marketing materials * Recognition from dinner podium * VHV Website, social media & email recognition
8 event tickets * 1 VHV Sustainer Level Membership * 1 full page ad in dinner journal * 4 digital journal slides * Logo displayed on all marketing materials * Recognition from dinner podium * VHV Website, social media & email recognition
6 event tickets * 1 half page ad in dinner journal * 2 digital journal slides * Logo displayed on all marketing materials * Recognition from dinner podium * VHV Website, social media & email recognition
2 event tickets * 1 quarter page ad in dinner journal * 1 digital journal slides * Name displayed on all marketing materials * Recognition from dinner podium * VHV Website, social media & email recognition
1 event tickets * 1 business card ad in dinner journal * Name displayed on all marketing materials * VHV Website, social media & email recognition
Benefits of 'Champion' Sponsorship * Custom coasters * Signage/logo at bars & registration table
Benefits of 'Fan' Sponsorship * Signage/logo on ribbon to be displayed on favors & registration table
Benefits of 'Fan' Sponsorship * Signage/logo on centerpieces & registration table
Benefits of 'Friend' Sponsorship * Signage/logo at hors d’oeuvres station
Benefits of 'Friend' Sponsorship * Signage/logo at dessert table
