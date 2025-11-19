31st Annual Ottaway Medal Dinner Sponsorships

Quality of Life - $15,000 item
Quality of Life - $15,000
$15,000

1 table of 10 with premium seating *
3 VHV Sustainer Level Memberships *
Personal on-camera message for honoree *
Choice of location for ad in dinner journal *
10 digital journal slides *
Logo prominent placed on all marketing materials *
Recognition from dinner podium *
VHV Website, social media & email recognition *

Benefactor - $10,000 item
Benefactor - $10,000
$10,000

1 tables of 10 with premium seating * 2 VHV Sustainer Level Memberships * Personal on-camera message for honoree * Inside back/front cover or 2 full page ads in dinner journal * 6 digital journal slides * Logo prominent placed on all marketing materials * Recognition from dinner podium * VHV Website, social media & email recognition

Patron - $5,000 item
Patron - $5,000
$5,000

8 event tickets * 1 VHV Sustainer Level Membership * 1 full page ad in dinner journal * 4 digital journal slides * Logo displayed on all marketing materials * Recognition from dinner podium * VHV Website, social media & email recognition

Champion - $2,500 item
Champion - $2,500
$2,500

6 event tickets * 1 half page ad in dinner journal * 2 digital journal slides * Logo displayed on all marketing materials * Recognition from dinner podium * VHV Website, social media & email recognition

Fan- $1,000 item
Fan- $1,000
$1,000

2 event tickets * 1 quarter page ad in dinner journal * 1 digital journal slides * Name displayed on all marketing materials * Recognition from dinner podium * VHV Website, social media & email recognition

Friend- $500 item
Friend- $500
$500

1 event tickets * 1 business card ad in dinner journal * Name displayed on all marketing materials * VHV Website, social media & email recognition

Exclusive Sponsorship - Open Bar Cocktails - $5,000 item
Exclusive Sponsorship - Open Bar Cocktails - $5,000
$5,000

Benefits of 'Champion' Sponsorship * Custom coasters * Signage/logo at bars & registration table

Exclusive Sponsorship - Favors - $2,500 item
Exclusive Sponsorship - Favors - $2,500
$2,500

Benefits of 'Fan' Sponsorship * Signage/logo on ribbon to be displayed on favors & registration table

Exclusive Sponsorship - Table Centerpiece - $2,000 item
Exclusive Sponsorship - Table Centerpiece - $2,000
$2,000

Benefits of 'Fan' Sponsorship * Signage/logo on centerpieces & registration table

Exclusive Sponsorship - Hors d’oeuvres - $1,000 item
Exclusive Sponsorship - Hors d’oeuvres - $1,000
$1,000

Benefits of 'Friend' Sponsorship * Signage/logo at hors d’oeuvres station

Exclusive Sponsorship - Dessert - $1,000 item
Exclusive Sponsorship - Dessert - $1,000
$1,000

Benefits of 'Friend' Sponsorship * Signage/logo at dessert table

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!