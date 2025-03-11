31st Annual Scholarship Fundraising Banquet

1 John Marshall Dr

Huntington, WV 25755, USA

Individual Reserved Ticket
$40
Secure your seat for this special evening, featuring a keynote address from David M. Fryson, a distinguished attorney, diversity advocate, and community leader. Your ticket includes: ✔️ One seat at the banquet ✔️ A full-course meal prepared for the occasion ✔️ An evening of inspiration with community leaders, scholars, and supporters
Corporate Table
$400
Bring your colleagues, organization, or community group to share in this memorable night. A corporate table includes: ✔️ Eight reserved seats at a dedicated table for your group ✔️ A full-course meal for all attendees ✔️ Recognition in the evening’s program as a valued supporter ✔️ A meaningful way to showcase your organization’s commitment to education and cultural preservation
