Hosted by

MARR Addiction Treatment Centers

About this event

31st Annual Swing Fore Recovery

2500 Club Springs Dr

Roswell, GA 30076

Presenting Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
• Complimentary registration for three (3) foursomes • Option to present opening remarks • Name and/or logo displayed as Presenting Sponsor on event-day banner, event website, marketing collateral and social media • Prominent recognition as Presenting Sponsor during breakfast, lunch, and reception • Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag • All players registered through a sponsorship package will enjoy the same amenities provided to individual registrants
Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• Complimentary registration for two (2) foursomes • Co-Master of Ceremonies for Award Reception • Name and/or logo displayed on event-day banner, event website, marketing collateral, and social media • Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag • All players registered through a sponsorship package will enjoy the same amenities provided to individual registrants
Gold Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• Complimentary registration for two (2) foursomes • Name and/or logo displayed on event website, marketing collateral and social media • Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag • All players registered through a sponsorship package will enjoy the same amenities provided to individual registrants
Silver Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Complimentary registration for one (1) foursome • Name and/or logo displayed on event website, marketing collateral and social media • Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag • All players registered through a sponsorship package will enjoy the same amenities provided to individual registrants
Bronze Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
•Complimentary registration for one (1) foursome • Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag • All players registered through a sponsorship package will enjoy the same amenities provided to individual registrants
Early Bird Foursome (ends on April 5th)
$600
Available until Apr 5
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Early bird ticket price for 4 players • Light Breakfast + Coffee • Free use of range before tournament • One (1) golf cart for every two (2) golfers • Prize + Award Reception • One Raffle Ticket per player • Seated Lunch • Green Fee
Early Bird Single Ticket (ends on April 5th)
$150
Available until Apr 5
• Early Bird Registration for one • Light Breakfast + Coffee • Free use of range before tournament • One (1) golf cart for every two (2) golfers • Prize + Award Reception • One Raffle Ticket per player • Seated Lunch • Green Fee
Driving Range Sponsor
$1,000
• Name and/or logo featured as a sponsor on event website, marketing collateral and social media • Name and/or logo prominently displayed on signage in driving range • Option to set up tent or promotional table in driving range to display company products/literature • Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag
Hole Sponsor
$500
• Name and/or logo featured as Hole Sponsor on event website, marketing collateral and social media • Name and/or logo prominently displayed on signage at one (1) hole on course • Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag
Super Pack (this does not include player registration)
$150

All Access Super Pack includes: (Does not include Registration) • 10 Raffle Tickets • (2) Two Mulligans (Limit 2 per golfer) • Tutu Challenge • Value - $225 • "Buy It All" will also be available at check-in on event day. • Option to purchase items separately is available online or at check-in on event day.

Mulligans
$25
• Max is (2) Mulligans per golfer • Mulligans will also be available at check-in on event day.
TuTu Challenge
$25
• Tutu Challenge Contest (Take a shot from the ladies' tee while wearing a Tutu *Tutu is optional*) • Tutu Challenge Tickets will also be available at check-in on event day.
Raffle Tickets (3)
$45
• 3 Raffle Tickets • Raffle Tickets will also be available at check-in on event day.
Raffle Ticket Single
$20
Add a donation for MARR Addiction Treatment Centers

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