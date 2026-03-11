31st Annual Swing Fore Recovery

• Complimentary registration for three (3) foursomes • Option to present opening remarks • Name and/or logo displayed as Presenting Sponsor on event-day banner, event website, marketing collateral and social media • Prominent recognition as Presenting Sponsor during breakfast, lunch, and reception • Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag • All players registered through a sponsorship package will enjoy the same amenities provided to individual registrants

• Complimentary registration for three (3) foursomes • Option to present opening remarks • Name and/or logo displayed as Presenting Sponsor on event-day banner, event website, marketing collateral and social media • Prominent recognition as Presenting Sponsor during breakfast, lunch, and reception • Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag • All players registered through a sponsorship package will enjoy the same amenities provided to individual registrants

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