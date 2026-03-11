31st Annual Swing Fore Recovery

• Complimentary registration for three (3) foursomes
• Option to present opening remarks
• Name and/or logo displayed as Presenting Sponsor on
event-day banner, event website, marketing collateral and
social media
• Prominent recognition as Presenting Sponsor during
breakfast, lunch, and reception
• Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag
• All players registered through a sponsorship package will enjoy the same amenities provided to individual registrants
• Complimentary registration for three (3) foursomes
• Option to present opening remarks
• Name and/or logo displayed as Presenting Sponsor on
event-day banner, event website, marketing collateral and
social media
• Prominent recognition as Presenting Sponsor during
breakfast, lunch, and reception
• Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag
• All players registered through a sponsorship package will enjoy the same amenities provided to individual registrants
Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• Complimentary registration for two (2) foursomes
• Co-Master of Ceremonies for Award Reception
• Name and/or logo displayed on event-day banner, event
website, marketing collateral, and social media
• Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag
• All players registered through a sponsorship package will enjoy the same amenities provided to individual registrants
• Complimentary registration for two (2) foursomes
• Co-Master of Ceremonies for Award Reception
• Name and/or logo displayed on event-day banner, event
website, marketing collateral, and social media
• Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag
• All players registered through a sponsorship package will enjoy the same amenities provided to individual registrants
Gold Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
• Complimentary registration for two (2) foursomes
• Name and/or logo displayed on event website, marketing
collateral and social media
• Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag
• All players registered through a sponsorship package will enjoy the same amenities provided to individual registrants
• Complimentary registration for two (2) foursomes
• Name and/or logo displayed on event website, marketing
collateral and social media
• Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag
• All players registered through a sponsorship package will enjoy the same amenities provided to individual registrants
Silver Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Complimentary registration for one (1) foursome
• Name and/or logo displayed on event website, marketing
collateral and social media
• Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag
• All players registered through a sponsorship package will enjoy the same amenities provided to individual registrants
• Complimentary registration for one (1) foursome
• Name and/or logo displayed on event website, marketing
collateral and social media
• Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag
• All players registered through a sponsorship package will enjoy the same amenities provided to individual registrants
Bronze Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
•Complimentary registration for one (1) foursome
• Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag
• All players registered through a sponsorship package will enjoy the same amenities provided to individual registrants
•Complimentary registration for one (1) foursome
• Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag
• All players registered through a sponsorship package will enjoy the same amenities provided to individual registrants
Early Bird Foursome (ends on April 5th)
$600
Available until Apr 5
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Early bird ticket price for 4 players
• Light Breakfast + Coffee
• Free use of range before tournament
• One (1) golf cart for every two (2) golfers
• Prize + Award Reception
• One Raffle Ticket per player
• Seated Lunch
• Green Fee
• Early bird ticket price for 4 players
• Light Breakfast + Coffee
• Free use of range before tournament
• One (1) golf cart for every two (2) golfers
• Prize + Award Reception
• One Raffle Ticket per player
• Seated Lunch
• Green Fee
Early Bird Single Ticket (ends on April 5th)
$150
Available until Apr 5
• Early Bird Registration for one
• Light Breakfast + Coffee
• Free use of range before tournament
• One (1) golf cart for every two (2) golfers
• Prize + Award Reception
• One Raffle Ticket per player
• Seated Lunch
• Green Fee
• Early Bird Registration for one
• Light Breakfast + Coffee
• Free use of range before tournament
• One (1) golf cart for every two (2) golfers
• Prize + Award Reception
• One Raffle Ticket per player
• Seated Lunch
• Green Fee
Driving Range Sponsor
$1,000
• Name and/or logo featured as a sponsor on event website, marketing collateral and social media
• Name and/or logo prominently displayed on signage in
driving range
• Option to set up tent or promotional table in driving range to display company products/literature
• Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag
• Name and/or logo featured as a sponsor on event website, marketing collateral and social media
• Name and/or logo prominently displayed on signage in
driving range
• Option to set up tent or promotional table in driving range to display company products/literature
• Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag
Hole Sponsor
$500
• Name and/or logo featured as Hole Sponsor on event
website, marketing collateral and social media
• Name and/or logo prominently displayed on signage at one
(1) hole on course
• Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag
• Name and/or logo featured as Hole Sponsor on event
website, marketing collateral and social media
• Name and/or logo prominently displayed on signage at one
(1) hole on course
• Option to provide promotional material for golf swag bag
Super Pack (this does not include player registration)
$150
All Access Super Pack includes: (Does not include Registration)
• 10 Raffle Tickets
• (2) Two Mulligans (Limit 2 per golfer)
• Tutu Challenge
• Value - $225
• "Buy It All" will also be available at check-in on event day.
• Option to purchase items separately is available online or at check-in on event day.
All Access Super Pack includes: (Does not include Registration)
• 10 Raffle Tickets
• (2) Two Mulligans (Limit 2 per golfer)
• Tutu Challenge
• Value - $225
• "Buy It All" will also be available at check-in on event day.
• Option to purchase items separately is available online or at check-in on event day.
Mulligans
$25
• Max is (2) Mulligans per golfer
• Mulligans will also be available at check-in on event day.
• Max is (2) Mulligans per golfer
• Mulligans will also be available at check-in on event day.
TuTu Challenge
$25
• Tutu Challenge Contest (Take a shot from the ladies' tee while wearing a Tutu *Tutu is optional*)
• Tutu Challenge Tickets will also be available at check-in on event day.
• Tutu Challenge Contest (Take a shot from the ladies' tee while wearing a Tutu *Tutu is optional*)
• Tutu Challenge Tickets will also be available at check-in on event day.
Raffle Tickets (3)
$45
• 3 Raffle Tickets
• Raffle Tickets will also be available at check-in on event day.
• 3 Raffle Tickets
• Raffle Tickets will also be available at check-in on event day.
Raffle Ticket Single
$20
Add a donation for MARR Addiction Treatment Centers
$
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