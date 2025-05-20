31st CFC Youth USA National Conference Visitor Pass

The visitor pass includes entrance to the conference only and is only for members of the CFC community as well as parents, relatives, and friends of any registered delegate. For visitors ages 11 and under, they would not need a visitor pass since it would be free for them. In addition, just to clarify, the conference program will start on Saturday, July 12 at 12:00pm Central Daylight Time and will end on Monday, July 14 at 12:00pm Central Daylight Time.