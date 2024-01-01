2024 HV Summer Picnic

Welcome to the Hobson Village Summer Picnic!

Come join us for a fun-filled day at our annual summer picnic at Omaha Ct. Get ready for delicious food, exciting games, and great company. Don't forget to bring your picnic blanket and sunscreen!

Whether you're a long-time resident or new to the neighborhood, this event is the perfect opportunity to meet your neighbors and enjoy a beautiful summer day outdoors. We can't wait to see you there!

Mark your calendars and get ready to make some unforgettable summer memories at the Hobson Village Summer Picnic!