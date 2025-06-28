321 Ride to Raise Awareness

Dear Friend and Donor,

Thank you for your generous don of $100.00 for our 5th Annual Ride to Raise Awareness event. Your support helps raise awareness for Down syndrome and strengthens community support for mothers raising children with Down syndrome and neurodiverse needs, right here in Laguna Beach.

Dear Mom is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN: 83-0906605). No goods or services were provided in exchange for this contribution other than sponsor recognition. Please retain this letter for your records.

Your partnership makes a meaningful difference in the lives of families in our community. We are deeply grateful for your support.

With gratitude,

Amy Amaradio

Founder & President | Dear Mom,

www.dearmomco.com

[email protected]