321 Ride to Raise Awareness

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About this event
Ride with purpose. Raise awareness. Change lives — right here in Laguna Beach.
Pedal together for inclusion, awareness, and community support.
After the ride, we will gather to share a meal and hear meaningful stories from adults with Down syndrome and a local mom’s journey from diagnosis to advocacy.
Dear Friend and Donor,
Thank you for your generous don of $100.00 for our 5th Annual Ride to Raise Awareness event. Your support helps raise awareness for Down syndrome and strengthens community support for mothers raising children with Down syndrome and neurodiverse needs, right here in Laguna Beach.
Dear Mom is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN: 83-0906605). No goods or services were provided in exchange for this contribution other than sponsor recognition. Please retain this letter for your records.
Your partnership makes a meaningful difference in the lives of families in our community. We are deeply grateful for your support.
With gratitude,
Amy Amaradio
Founder & President | Dear Mom,
Dear Friend and Donor,
Thank you for your generous donation of $250.00 for our 5th Annual Ride to Raise Awareness event. Your support helps raise awareness for Down syndrome and strengthens community support for mothers raising children with Down syndrome and neurodiverse needs, right here in Laguna Beach.
Dear Mom is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN: 83-0906605). No goods or services were provided in exchange for this contribution other than sponsor recognition. Please retain this letter for your records.
Your partnership makes a meaningful difference in the lives of families in our community. We are deeply grateful for your support.
With gratitude,
Amy Amaradio
Founder & President | Dear Mom,
Dear Friend and Donor,
Thank you for your generous donation of $500.00 for our 5th Annual Ride to Raise Awareness event. Your support helps raise awareness for Down syndrome and strengthens community support for mothers raising children with Down syndrome and neurodiverse needs, right here in Laguna Beach.
Dear Mom is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN: 83-0906605). No goods or services were provided in exchange for this contribution other than sponsor recognition. Please retain this letter for your records.
Your partnership makes a meaningful difference in the lives of families in our community. We are deeply grateful for your support.
With gratitude,
Amy Amaradio
Founder & President | Dear Mom,
Dear Friend and Donor,
Thank you for your generous donation of $1,000.00 for our 5th Annual Ride to Raise Awareness event. Your support helps raise awareness for Down syndrome and strengthens community support for mothers raising children with Down syndrome and neurodiverse needs, right here in Laguna Beach.
Dear Mom is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN: 83-0906605). No goods or services were provided in exchange for this contribution other than sponsor recognition. Please retain this letter for your records.
Your partnership makes a meaningful difference in the lives of families in our community. We are deeply grateful for your support.
With gratitude,
Amy Amaradio
Founder & President | Dear Mom,
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