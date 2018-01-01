New Balance Nationals Bag Raffle









Coach Pap is coming out her Nationals Bag Vault and raffling off FOUR BRAND NEW IN THE PLASTIC New Balance Nationals Bags from several different years.





The raffle will only run until 1pm Thursday July 18th. Please use an email that you check regularly as this is how we will notify winners.





All proceeds go to help fund the trip to AAU Junior Olympics for over 30 of the top athletes from the Capital Region. Athletes who have qualified are

Albany— Samir Gardiner Albany Academy—Amos Stack, Emmett Surmeli

Ballston Spa—Devin Hemraj, Kala’i Makanani Cohoes--Sylas Petrie

Colonie--Mariah Durenay, Qimora Johnson, Ryan Buskey, Cam Curet, Derek Nash, Jasiah Goddard, Jordan Goddard, Nick Rushford, Andrew Fantozzi

Columbia--Jabari Holder, Preston ONeill Green Tech-Nick Barba Guilderland--Saida Assabahi

Niskayuna--Inara Bradford, Skye Linyear Schenectady-Stephen Butler, Ajani JacksonBergin, Derek Adams III,

Shaker--Ethan Langer, Elijah Mcleod, Eyad Sayed, Edward Xu, Kyler Alston, Lilyana Griffin

South Glens Falls--Payton Porter Tamarac-Hoosick Falls Lilliana Zwinge, Caroline Murphy Troy--Cherish Banks





WHEN YOU PURCHASE, ZEFFY WILL HAVE A SPOT FOR A SUGGESTED DONATION TO THEIR SITE, YOU CAN CLICK THAT SPOT AND CHANGE IT TO ANYTHING YOU WANT, EVEN ZERO













NOW FOR THE BAGS

The 2018 and 2019 bags are Emerging Elite bags because I liked those styles better than the champs bags those years where the flaps rolled over.

















2018 EE Outdoor Bag (HAS THE RUN PATCH)





2019 EE INDOOR BAG (HAS A 3RD LEG PATCH)

2022 INDOOR BAG (IT HAS A JUMPS PATCH)













2023 INDOOR BAG























