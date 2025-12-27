Social Butterflies Foundation

Hosted by

Social Butterflies Foundation

About this event

Join Us for the 2026 Butterfly Walk for Lupus & Fibro!

5 Armistead Pointe Pkwy

Hampton, VA 23666, USA

Participant Registration (NO SHIRT)
$35

For individuals (Ages 13+) attending the walk in person. Includes an official event wristband. Walk shirt NOT included, but may be purchased separately.

General Registration (Shirt Included)
$50

For individuals (Ages 13+) attending the walk in person. Includes an official Butterfly Walk T-shirt and event wristband. Register by June 30, 2026, to guarantee shirt pickup on walk day. Registrations after this date may have shirts mailed after the event.

Virtual Registration (Shirt Included)
$60

For individuals participating from anywhere. Includes an official Butterfly Walk T-shirt shipped to you. Pricing reflects increased shipping and fulfillment costs.

On-Site Registration
$60

For individuals registering at the event on walk day. Includes an official event wristband.
Walk shirts will be mailed after the event.

Add a donation for Social Butterflies Foundation

$

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