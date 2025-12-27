Join Us for the 2026 Butterfly Walk for Lupus & Fibro!

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About this event
For individuals (Ages 13+) attending the walk in person. Includes an official event wristband. Walk shirt NOT included, but may be purchased separately.
For individuals (Ages 13+) attending the walk in person. Includes an official Butterfly Walk T-shirt and event wristband. Register by June 30, 2026, to guarantee shirt pickup on walk day. Registrations after this date may have shirts mailed after the event.
For individuals participating from anywhere. Includes an official Butterfly Walk T-shirt shipped to you. Pricing reflects increased shipping and fulfillment costs.
For individuals registering at the event on walk day. Includes an official event wristband.
Walk shirts will be mailed after the event.
$
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