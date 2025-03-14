3/22 – THE ART OF LOOPING W/NATE MCCORMICK

3/22 The Art of Looping with Nate McCormick Unlock creative potential and take your guitar playing someplace new at our exciting workshop, where looping becomes the ultimate tool for practice, composition, and live performance! Led by Nate McCormick—who has been professionally looping solo since 2009—this session is designed to ignite your passion for creating and experimenting with loops in a hands-on workshop style atmosphere. In this workshop, you’ll explore and experiment with a variety of devices, from classic to cutting-edge. Whether you're a complete beginner or a seasoned player, Nate will guide you through the ins and outs of looping; showing you how to integrate it seamlessly into your music. With multiple stations featuring different loopers, guitars, and even other instruments, you'll have hands-on access to the gear and know-how to start building your own looping skills right away! Don't miss the chance to learn from one of the areas best in this interactive workshop. Whether you're looking to enhance your practice routine, boost your creative flow, or level up your live performances, this is the perfect opportunity to explore the endless possibilities of looping at the 2025 Mid Atlantic Guitar Show! How to make memorable melodies One string Pentatonic Scales Bending notes of the scale Altering the scale for different effects Listening to the intervals Spread voicings PRE-REGISTRATION is FREE - Limited spots per session Ticket Holders will meet up in the lobby outside of the main exhibit hall.

