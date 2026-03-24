Kansas City Christian School Association

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Kansas City Christian School Association

About this event

3/24/2026 Concessions

Candy - KitKat
$2
Candy - M&M's (peanut)
$2
Candy - M&M's (plain)
$2
Candy - Skittles (original)
$2
Candy - Skittles (sour)
$2
Candy - Snickers
$2
Candy - Starburst
$2
Candy - Twix
$2
Chips Small Bag - Cheetos
$1
Chips Small Bag - Doritos
$1
Chips Small Bag - Lay's Original
$1
Chips Large Bag - Cheetos
$2
Chips Large Bag - Doritos
$2
Chips Large Bag - Lay's Original
$2
Drinks - Water
$1
Drinks - Gatorade Lg. Artic Blitz (lt. green)
$3
Drinks - Gatorade Lg. Cool Blue (bright blue)
$3
Drinks - Gatorade Lg. Fruit Punch (red)
$3
Drinks - Gatorade Lg. Glacier Cherry (white)
$3
Drinks - Gatorade Lg. Glacier Freeze (lt. blue)
$3
Drinks - Gatorade Lg. Lemon Lime (yellow)
$3
Drinks - Gatorade Sm. Blue Cherry (dark blue)
$2
Drinks - Gatorade Sm. Fruit Punch (red)
$2
Drinks - Gatorade Sm. Glacier Freeze (lt. blue)
$2
Drinks - Gatorade Sm. Artic Blitz (lt. green)
$2
Drinks - Soda Coke
$2
Drinks - Soda Coke Diet
$2
Drinks - Soda Coke Zero
$2
Drinks - Soda Dr. Pepper
$2
Drinks - Soda Dr. Pepper Diet
$2
Drinks - Soda Root Beer
$2
Drinks - Soda Sprite
$2
Other - Dill Pickle
$2
Other - Pretzel
$4
Other - Oatmeal Creme Pie
$2
Other - Hamburger
$5
Combos - Hamburger Combo #4 (large)
$9

Hamburger $5

Large Gatorade $3

Large Chip $2

Total $10 - Savings $1

Combos - Hamburger Combo #3 (small)
$7

Hamburger $5

Soda or Small Gatorade $2

Small Chip $1

Total $8 - Savings $1

Combos - Hamburger Combo #2 (large/water)
$7

Hamburger $5

Water $1

Large Chip $2

Total $8 - Savings $1

Combos - Hamburger Combo #1 (small/water)
$6

Hamburger $5

Water $1

Small Chip $1

Total $7 - Savings $1

Other - 1/4 lb. Beef Hot Dog
$4
Combos - Hot Dog Combo #4 (large)
$8

Hot Dog $4

Large Gatorade $3

Large Chip $2

Total $9 - Savings $1

Combos - Hot Dog Combo #3 (small)
$6

Hot Dog $4

Soda or Small Gatorade $2

Small Chip $1

Total $7 - Savings $1

Combos - Hot Dog Combo #2 (large/water)
$6

Hot Dog $4

Water $1

Large Chip $2

Total $7 - Savings $1

Combos - Hot Dog Combo #1 (small/water)
$5

Hot Dog $4

Water $1

Small Chip $1

Total $6 - Savings $1

Pizza - Cheese Slice
$3
Pizza - Pepperoni Slice
$3
Coffee - large
$2
Coffee - small
$1
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