Advance purchase Kennywood Tickets for Family and Friends of Erie High School Marching Band
All tickets must be purchased by May 16,2024
Full Details on Bands Performance Time will be announced as we get closer to The Date!
Band Students do not Need a Ticket!
Children 3 and under are Free!
Meal Deals are available for pre purchase
Enter Gate A - free parking is further away from the front entrance to the park.
Enter Gate B - parking is $20 per vehicle.
Enter Gate B - you can access accessible parking (with approved placard) by entering the preferred parking lot and following all directional signage.
Bus/RV Parking and Public Transportation
Enter at Gate D - free bus/RV parking. Port Authority Route 61-C also stops at Lot D regularly.
Enter Gate C - short term parking, passenger drop off and pick up.
Enter Gate D - complimentary motorcycle parking. Limited spaces available.