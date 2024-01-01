Logo
Erie All-City Marching Band Boosters
Kennywood

Advance purchase Kennywood Tickets for Family and Friends of Erie High School Marching Band 


All tickets must be purchased by May 16,2024

Full Details on Bands Performance Time will be announced as we get closer to The Date!


Band Students do not Need a Ticket!

Children 3 and under are Free! 



Meal Deals are available for pre purchase 

Free Parking

Enter Gate A - free parking is further away from the front entrance to the park.

Preferred Parking

Enter Gate B - parking is $20 per vehicle.

Accessible Parking

Enter Gate B - you can access accessible parking (with approved placard) by entering the preferred parking lot and following all directional signage.

Bus/RV Parking and Public Transportation

Enter at Gate D - free bus/RV parking. Port Authority Route 61-C also stops at Lot D regularly.

Short Term Parking

Enter Gate C - short term parking, passenger drop off and pick up.

Motorcycle Parking

Enter Gate D - complimentary motorcycle parking. Limited spaces available.

