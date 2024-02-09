BZZEF - Virtual Raffle for Boule Registration 2024

The Beta Zeta Zeta Education Foundation, Incorporated (BZZEF) is sponsoring a raffle with a chance of winning a conference registration reimbursement of $700 towards the 2024 Grand Boulé fee of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

The eligible winner must be a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. or an AMICAE auxiliary member. Proof of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. 2024 Grand Boulé registration is required.





The raffle opens Friday, February 9, 2024 and closes Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Winners will be drawn on May 2, 2024 and do not need to be present at time of drawing to win.

Raffle Ticket Prices - 1 entry for $20 or 2 entries for $30.